Ubiquiti Networking gear?

Currently have a Cisco SG300 28 Port Switch I'm using for my home network. Haven't had any major issues with it but the EOL is in about two years.



I've been using a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter and a uniFi WAP on my network and I've been really happy with them, so I was thinking about replacing the Cisco switch with a Ubiquiti one-anyone have any input or gotchas with using them in a home environment?