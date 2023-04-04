Uber suffers another data breach

erek
They're asleep at the wheel
"This is the third time in six months that Uber has been the victim of a data breach.
In December, details of more than 77,000 Uber employees were leaked online after a cyberattack targeted Teqtivity, used by Uber for IT asset management services. The leaked data reportedly included corporate information such as source code and IT asset management reports.
Uber suffered another “cybersecurity incident” in September that forced it to shut down many of its internal tools, communications and engineering systems. The ride-hailing company claimed at the time that the attacker was affiliated with the Lapsus$ group."
Source: https://www.siliconrepublic.com/ent...each-driver-info-stolen-law-firm-genova-burns
