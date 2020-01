There is a performance difference to dual rank and lesser to single rank, but not in the manner that you will be thinking. It is about a few percentages in difference and can be worth it. I personally prefer it, and unfortunately can be hard to find since most of the crucial information such at command rate and ranking are hidden even on their pages or in documents. Although, most users will go by commands per T, bandwidth, clock, and GB/s the processor goes by page hits. To, note most processor controllers DO NOT support many of the over-clocking features that the RAM has been created for, such as 1T at so many per channel installed and clock, etc.The integrated controller(s) are usually dual; and at times quad. The controllers act in difference (q.v. AMD's ganged and un-ganged) not much in unison and are mapped monolithic like. Think of the mapping of as like this:Dual rank DIMM 0------------------------ rank 1 / rank 2Dual rank DIMM 1------------------------ rank 1 / rank 2So, in the above example DIMM 0 rank 1 can be refreshed, but rank 2 of DIMM 0 can have a page hit. Since it is dual controllers that can be 2 refreshes and 2 hits, but also it can be interleaved. Back in the day you had to fill all the banks just to get interleaved with a single controller, but the controllers now can interleave the mappings of the DIMM in full occupancy of the banks or in half; obviously not in single bank occupancy.I was single rank it would be like this:Single rank DIMM 0------------------------ rank 1Single rank DIMM 1------------------------ rank 1In the above example DIMM 0 can be refreshed while DIMM 1 has a page hit and can be interleaved.See what I mean now? The only issue is topology type, ranking support, and use of UDIMM , RDIMM, etc-meaning the limitations of the memory controllers as you install per channel and rank. As you install more you have start to have the need for logics on the DIMM's to cooperate with the memory controller or at times lower the clocks due to the limitation of board, EFI/RFI, crosstalk, etc. It is all dependent on architecture and support of the topology and memory controller.Some people want memory, some want speed, some want hits. You decide by documentation and what the computer will most likely be processing for.For example here are two reviews in which show the minor difference between SR ( https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gskill-ripjaws-v-ddr4-2666-16gb-review ) and DR ( https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gskill-ripjaws-v-ddr4-2666-16gb-review ).