tx750w time for upgrade

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
433
1.corsair rm850e might be a nice upgrade.
2. tuf gaming asus 850 liking but cables all loose.

My old TX is over 10 years old now so thinking of swapping out before issues start.
B550 board, 2 nvmes, rtx4070 ryzen 7

not sure about quality but that price of about 120$ seems good.
opinions?
 
