tx750w time for upgrade

1.corsair rm850e might be a nice upgrade.
2. tuf gaming asus 850 liking but cables all loose.
My old TX is over 10 years old now so thinking of swapping out before issues start.
B550 board, 2 nvmes, rtx4070 ryzen 7
not sure about quality but that price of about 120$ seems good.
opinions?
