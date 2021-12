Both have Corsair CX 450 power supplies and AsRock B560M-HDV motherboards. One has an i5-10400 with 16GB HyperX RAM, WD 256GB SSD & WD 2TB HD. The other has an i5-11500 with 16GB Crucial Ballistix RAM, WD 1TB SSD & WD 2TB HD.



Both machines turn on, however there's no video at all on two different monitors. Any clues?