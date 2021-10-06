Twitch Majorly Leaked

Coldblackice
Twitch got leaked, and leaked hard: source code in its entirety -- not only Twitch's, but other Amazon/Twitch subsidiary projects like Amazon's Steam competitor, et al -- login/payment data (change your P's and 2(FA)'s), and the real juice: streamer payout data. It was no secret xQc was making bank, but not to this extent of a slamdunking (these are merely Twitch-earnings, too):
Wouldn't hurt if Twitch's infamously all-seeing eye of anti-adblock source happens to be a part of this.
https://www.dexerto.com/entertainme...l-earnings-of-top-streamers-and-more-1669308/
