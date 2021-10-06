Twitch Majorly Leaked

Coldblackice

Twitch got leaked, and leaked hard: source code in its entirety -- not only Twitch's, but other Amazon/Twitch subsidiary projects like Amazon's Steam competitor, et al -- login/payment data (change your P's and 2(FA)'s), and the real juice: streamer payout data. It was no secret xQc was making bank, but not to this extent of a slamdunking (these are merely Twitch-earnings, too):

Wouldn't hurt if Twitch's infamously all-seeing eye of anti-adblock source happens to be a part of this.


https://www.dexerto.com/entertainme...l-earnings-of-top-streamers-and-more-1669308/
 
Wade88

This is hilarious. I wonder if there was a ransom or if the perp really just has a raging hate boner for Twitch.
 
HeadRusch

Hopefully these folks have careers to fall back on someday......what's Thresh up to these days......
 
Markus Guitarus

It's amazing how much those top streamers are earning. Good for them I say. It's nothing to be bitter about, as so many are. It's just another way make money in this day and age.
 
LigTasm

lol

I tried to log in to change my password just in case and 2FA isn't working so I can't get in. Oh well, they can have it.
 
Aurelius

HeadRusch said:
Hopefully these folks have careers to fall back on someday......what's Thresh up to these days......
They likely will. Remember, they're developing broadcasting, production and talent management skills — they'll probably be hosting shows or managing other streamers when their heyday is over.
 
Westwood

Westwood

HeadRusch said:
Hopefully these folks have careers to fall back on someday......what's Thresh up to these days......
I wonder about that too. If these kids making millions have a fallback plan. Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus) may be fine with the racetrack and all, but the others. After fifteen years of playing video games goes belly up, what experience can you carry over to another career? Farming Hell Baal for eight years straight doesn't really stick out that much.
 
jmilcher

Career to fall back on? If they invest properly they won’t have much to worry about. As long as living life as a average person doesn’t bother them.
 
WorldExclusive

Westwood said:
I wonder about that too. If these kids making millions have a fallback plan. Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus) may be fine with the racetrack and all, but the others. After fifteen years of playing video games goes belly up, what experience can you carry over to another career? Farming Hell Baal for eight years straight doesn't really stick out that much.
If they are savvy, money makes money, no career needed.
 
Furious_Styles

Westwood said:
Something tells me these folks aren't really capable of looking more than 15m into the future.
A bunch of them have nothing special going on except they were the first movers. Sometimes I still struggle to understand why so many people enjoy watching these people.
 
