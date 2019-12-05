Tutorial how to get Teams working with Microsoft Phone system

Hi everyone, I've created a tutorial how to get Teams working with Microsoft Phone system to make and receive regular phone calls, associate phone numbers and other basic procedures. I noticed no one so far has done a similar tutorial when I was looking to implement it a few months ago, so I decided to record one. I hope it is useful for you guys as it was my first attempt making one. Please feel free to give me some feedback as well if you have a chance. I'm trying to help the community as much as I was helped in the past watching other people tutorials.

 
I notice your picture blinks out from time to time. Not bad for a first start. didn't watch the whole thing but good intro.

One thing I have seem from others is tape stuff and splice in if there was something you didn't like or make a mistake.
One thing you should do is look at the camera unless you are checking your notes.
I would also next time tape to tracks. Tape you background doing things on the computer. Then tape talking about what you are doing. That way you don't have to be looking else where so often.
Not sure if you need to go through all the minor details.

Overall I think you have a good start and for the first time you did a good job compared to some of the others I have seen!
 
