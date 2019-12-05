Tutorial how to get Teams working with Microsoft Phone system

I notice your picture blinks out from time to time. Not bad for a first start. didn't watch the whole thing but good intro.



One thing I have seem from others is tape stuff and splice in if there was something you didn't like or make a mistake.

One thing you should do is look at the camera unless you are checking your notes.

I would also next time tape to tracks. Tape you background doing things on the computer. Then tape talking about what you are doing. That way you don't have to be looking else where so often.

Not sure if you need to go through all the minor details.



Overall I think you have a good start and for the first time you did a good job compared to some of the others I have seen!