Hi everyone, I've created a tutorial how to get Teams working with Microsoft Phone system to make and receive regular phone calls, associate phone numbers and other basic procedures. I noticed no one so far has done a similar tutorial when I was looking to implement it a few months ago, so I decided to record one. I hope it is useful for you guys as it was my first attempt making one. Please feel free to give me some feedback as well if you have a chance. I'm trying to help the community as much as I was helped in the past watching other people tutorials.