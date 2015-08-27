  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Turok Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2 coming to PC again

For some odd reason the original thread I posted got deleted? So here goes...

Source : http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2...ur-hunter-and-sequel-to-be-re-animated-for-pc

Cult classic Jurassic shooters Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are being brought back to life for a PC re-release.

Both are being re-animated by Night Dive Studios, which previously worked on restoring System Shock 2.

The games will get "enhanced graphics and other improvements" and be sold through Steam, Humble, GOG, GamersGate and Greenman Gaming.

"When Turok: Dinosaur Hunter was first released it was nothing short of revolutionary," Night Dive Studios boss Stephen Kick said. "To that point, no game had ever offered the combination of graphics and an open world environment that Turok featured.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring this great franchise back to life and to be able to share these great titles with today's gaming audience."

Turok originally launched nearly two decades ago, back in 1997, and the game's age clearly shows in the screenshots below.

Several Turok sequels followed in quick succession, before an unsuccessful reboot for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2008.

But now feels like a good time for a dinosaur genre revival - no doubt helped by the release of Jurassic World. Survival shooter ARK is currently selling well on Steam, for example. And there was Yoshi's Woolly World.
Personally I think that's awesome. The originals were the best. I was playing the first the other day on my Voodoo5 rig and was thinking about how cool it would be if there was a remastering of sorts. It was a big reason to have an N64 or a 3dfx card back in the day.

Thoughts? Discuss.
 
I can't even express how my heart-rate just soared and my world seemed brighter.



ITS HAPPENING!!!

Edit: this is required:

2441702-0720251747-origi.gif
 
N64 turok. Amazing! Can't wait to see how this turns out.
 
sooo... wait: As much as I would be simply happy with a re-release of the slightly prettier N64 versions on PC, the screenshots shown don't really have a huge level of improvement... The article DID say that a studio was going to 'pretty up' the games, didn't it?
 
KazeoHin said:
sooo... wait: As much as I would be simply happy with a re-release of the slightly prettier N64 versions on PC, the screenshots shown don't really have a huge level of improvement... The article DID say that a studio was going to 'pretty up' the games, didn't it?
It did. These look like the original 3dfx versions with mip mapping turned off and HOR+ widescreen.
 
Cs.png


"If you can get a hold of the pieces of these items before the Campaigner does, you can assemble them into an apparatus of ultimate destruction. The Chronoscepter is capable of creating micro-tears in the fabric of space-time, thus disrupting matter at a focus point. No one is certain what will happen if the Campaigner gets his hands on it, and amplifies its power exponentially. The Chronoscepter would hypothetically work best as a weapon used on a stationary target. It cannot be recharged."
 
I really can't wait to play Turok 2 again. It doesn't emulate well and the PC version was a terrible port.
 
KazeoHin said:
I really can't wait to play Turok 2 again. It doesn't emulate well and the PC version was a terrible port.
No game is technically emulated well for N64, but I get your meaning. On original hardware running in 640x480 was an unresponsive and stuttery slog, but for the time, damn it looked good. The PC was a terrible port, and the thing that drove me nuts the most was the XBOX HUEG HUD size and number font. Apparently the port team thought we PC gamers were blind or played 6' away from our monitors or something... To illustrate:

What we got on the N64...


Downsized appropriately for the 640x480 resolution mode and not too obtrusive.

What we got on the PC...



UGH. I think the PAL versions on N64 got this horrible HUD size and number font too. But damn, dem crispy textures... :D

Also, found it humorous, but 7 years later this guy on the GameSlop forums got his wish.

Ilived said:
It's bad enough to realize that there probably won't ever be another good Turok game so why not remaster a classic? The best one in the series Turok 2: Seeds of Evil. I think we would all rather have that than a new one since they just keep sucking. Oh yes this is a response to the new Turok game. Just played the demo, and will never want to go back to that.
http://www.gamespot.com/forums/system-wars-314159282/they-should-remake-turok-2-26187765/
 
KazeoHin said:
sooo... wait: As much as I would be simply happy with a re-release of the slightly prettier N64 versions on PC, the screenshots shown don't really have a huge level of improvement... The article DID say that a studio was going to 'pretty up' the games, didn't it?
Realistically there is only so much you can do with early 3D graphics to make them look better. Outside of completely redoing every single texture they are still going to look like games from the late 90s. They can work on lighting, maybe some shadow stuff, add more AA, etc but the actual textures themselves can't really be made all that pretty. Early 3D games simply don't age well.
 
Derangel said:
Realistically there is only so much you can do with early 3D graphics to make them look better. Outside of completely redoing every single texture they are still going to look like games from the late 90s. They can work on lighting, maybe some shadow stuff, add more AA, etc but the actual textures themselves can't really be made all that pretty. Early 3D games simply don't age well.
Exactly. They would have to basically rebuild the games from scratch. I'm personally fine with them as they are, plus a couple of IQ tweaks and such like better fog and stable frame rate, MSAA, etc. Maybe some phong shading and specular highlighting love?
 
Derangel said:
Realistically there is only so much you can do with early 3D graphics to make them look better. Outside of completely redoing every single texture they are still going to look like games from the late 90s. They can work on lighting, maybe some shadow stuff, add more AA, etc but the actual textures themselves can't really be made all that pretty. Early 3D games simply don't age well.
I understand that, but you can hack high-res textures in an emulator so I'm pretty sure a dedicated team with sourcecode could improve the textures.

Really, What I'm looking for is the same treatment given to the XBLA port of Perfect Dark.

031610_perfectdark_obs01--article_image.jpg


PerfectDarkArcade.jpg


Its not groundbreaking or a vast-remaster like Halo AE, but its enough to make the game look like your memories say the game looks.
 
I wonder if Rare had higher res textures on hand from when they developed the game. Don't the two 64 Banjo games look pretty much the same in the XBLA versions?
 
Derangel said:
I wonder if Rare had higher res textures on hand from when they developed the game. Don't the two 64 Banjo games look pretty much the same in the XBLA versions?
Nah, the Banjo XBLA versions definitely look better.
 
Yeah, I remember loading up the Perfect Dark XBLA version and u thought to myself 'hey, this just looks the same' then I ran the game in an emulator and was like "My eyes! WTF!?"

Turns out that the guys who 'Next-Genned' the game were aiming for 'make it look how you remember it looking'. They didn't want to make it look crazy different with advanced lighting and shading models and new animations, really, it's just a crisper, sharper version with crisp textures and modified character models.
 
Great to hear! Seems like nostalgia is selling hard this generation. Lots of remakes, remasters, revivals of old series. Can't complain though, will be great to play my childhood favorite games with a new perspective.
 
KazeoHin said:
Yeah, I remember loading up the Perfect Dark XBLA version and u thought to myself 'hey, this just looks the same' then I ran the game in an emulator and was like "My eyes! WTF!?"

Turns out that the guys who 'Next-Genned' the game were aiming for 'make it look how you remember it looking'. They didn't want to make it look crazy different with advanced lighting and shading models and new animations, really, it's just a crisper, sharper version with crisp textures and modified character models.
Whoever did Perfect Dark HD did an excellent job, it's exactly how I remember it in my mind.
 
If some modders working for free can replace all of the textures in Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 3 with custom high-resolution ones, is it really that much to expect a paid team of game developers to do the same with Turok? I at least want high resolution textures and new high-poly models for the dinosaurs.
 
Can't wait to play these games with proper keyboard and mouse support. Why not give us Turok 3, as well? That way we get the whole original N64 trilogy. As much as people hated the third one I still enjoyed it for what it was.
 
CEpeep said:
If some modders working for free can replace all of the textures in Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 3 with custom high-resolution ones, is it really that much to expect a paid team of game developers to do the same with Turok? I at least want high resolution textures and new high-poly models for the dinosaurs.
Those games are designed to be modded. Turok, probably not so much. But developers *should* be able to do it.
 
MavericK96 said:
Those games are designed to be modded. Turok, probably not so much. But developers *should* be able to do it.
The hard work of texture replacement is actually making the new textures. If they bother to spend the time to make new textures, they should be able to come up with some way to get them into the game they are making. My point was just that if people are able to do it for free, it's something I'd expect developers of a paid title to take care of if they want the sale.

I'm not buying this if it doesn't have new textures and preferably new dino models as well because the N64 title works fine in an emulator for me, and I still have the original cart if I want to dig out my console. It's a great title, but they need to add value if they want me to pay for it again.
 
CEpeep said:
The hard work of texture replacement is actually making the new textures. If they bother to spend the time to make new textures, they should be able to come up with some way to get them into the game they are making. My point was just that if people are able to do it for free, it's something I'd expect developers of a paid title to take care of if they want the sale.

I'm not buying this if it doesn't have new textures and preferably new dino models as well because the N64 title works fine in an emulator for me, and I still have the original cart if I want to dig out my console. It's a great title, but they need to add value if they want me to pay for it again.
It's entirely dependent on the engine. Some engines, IE: old engines, can't support high-res textures.
 
Streiw said:
It's entirely dependent on the engine. Some engines, IE: old engines, can't support high-res textures.
If they're re-releasing the game without modernizing the engine, it's definitely not on my buy list.
 
Also, no buy if they do a quick and dirty port without improving the D3D renderer first. Between the lack of mip-mapping, and a couple of other missing rendering features - if you weren't running in Glide you weren't getting a faithful port back then, higher resolution or no.
 
CEpeep said:
If they're re-releasing the game without modernizing the engine, it's definitely not on my buy list.
Mr. Bluntman said:
Also, no buy if they do a quick and dirty port without improving the D3D renderer first. Between the lack of mip-mapping, and a couple of other missing rendering features - if you weren't running in Glide you weren't getting a faithful port back then, higher resolution or no.
Agreed on both of these.

Any idea of an ETA on this?
 
Q-BZ said:
Agreed on both of these.

Any idea of an ETA on this?
In my opinion, I'm more excited about Turok 2: Seeds of Evil getting a proper PC port, as it has an ~700ms input lag on emulators, and the PC version had major issues. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter runs flawlessly in emulated form and I regarly (every couple of years) get a hanker'n to go back and play it through. I've had a mighty hanker'n to play Turok 2 for a while...
 
I remember this on my Diamond Monster 3DII Voodoo2.
I wish they would remake Forsaken. The multi was really fun, anyone remember that one? Another Acclaim game, it came with that video card I think.
Can they add online multiplayer? They should add online multiplayer.
 
LeviathanZERO said:
I remember this on my Diamond Monster 3DII Voodoo2.
I wish they would remake Forsaken. The multi was really fun, anyone remember that one? Another Acclaim game, it came with that video card I think.
Can they add online multiplayer? They should add online multiplayer.
Turok 2 had a basic multiplayer, I don't remember it being all that good. Aklaim later made Turok: Rage Wars (inspired by Unreal Tournament) as a multiplayer-focussed adversarial-only game which revamped Turok 2's multiplayer. I know this isn't happening, but in a perfect world, Turok 2 would be re-ported to the PC with Rage Wars as its multiplayer component.
 
Q-BZ said:
Agreed on both of these.

Any idea of an ETA on this?
No ETA as of yet. Given the level of port job they are doing I would imagine it would be by the end of Q1 '16, but my crystal ball is a bit hazy right now.
 
Man, just went back and listened to this song:

Port of Adia Theme from Turok 2, oh... the feels... This game had awesome music. Not the absolute best, but definately up there in its time.
 
LeviathanZERO said:
I remember this on my Diamond Monster 3DII Voodoo2.
I wish they would remake Forsaken. The multi was really fun, anyone remember that one? Another Acclaim game, it came with that video card I think.
Can they add online multiplayer? They should add online multiplayer.
I remember that Forsaken was the game that got me trying to convince my dad to buy a 3D accelerator for his computer at the time. Unfortunately I only ever played the N64 version, but it was still fun as hell. In fact, I don't think I've ever played a game made by Iguana that I didn't like.
 
Yeah, I won't hesitate to buy Turok 2 as long as it has remastered/new textures, new poly models, and the fog is pushed wayyy back.

And proper kb/mouse support ofc.

IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK?!??
 
Armenius said:
I remember that Forsaken was the game that got me trying to convince my dad to buy a 3D accelerator for his computer at the time. Unfortunately I only ever played the N64 version, but it was still fun as hell. In fact, I don't think I've ever played a game made by Iguana that I didn't like.
Iguana definitely made some of the "shiniest" games on the 64.

Both Turok 2 and Forsaken blew me away in 8th/9th grade.
 
