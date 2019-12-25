Turning off monitor stops video card form working

    Dosobye

    Dosobye

    Hello,

    I have a GTX 970 on a Asrock B450 board.

    If I need to afk on a game, I will normally turn off the monitor, only to come back with the game crashed.

    I found the culprit to be the monitor turn off. If I leave the monitor on, no crash.

    I think the video card is going into some kind of power save mode and not outputting, therefore the game crashes.

    Any solution to this?
    I have tried to put the power management mode into max performance, only to no avail.

    I hate to keep the monitor on, can try to save some power.

    Thank you
     
    Archaea

    Archaea

    Are you using fresync or gsync?
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    Following.
     
