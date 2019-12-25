Turning off monitor stops video card form working

Hello, I have a GTX 970 on a Asrock B450 board. If I need to afk on a game, I will normally turn off the monitor, only to come back with the game crashed. I found the culprit to be the monitor turn off. If I leave the monitor on, no crash. I think the video card is going into some kind of power save mode and not outputting, therefore the game crashes. Any solution to this? I have tried to put the power management mode into max performance, only to no avail. I hate to keep the monitor on, can try to save some power. Thank you