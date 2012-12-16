TurionPowerControl 0.44-rc1 is out...

Code:

Server5:~/tpc/tpc-0.44-rc1/src$ make mkdir -p obj/x86_64 /bin/sh: svn: not found /bin/sh: svnversion: not found g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.TurionPowerControl.d -MT obj/x86_64/TurionPowerControl.o -c -o obj/x86_64/TurionPowerControl.o TurionPowerControl.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.config.d -MT obj/x86_64/config.o -c -o obj/x86_64/config.o config.cpp config.cpp: In member function âint CfgManager::consumePStateSection()â: config.cpp:49: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:87: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:89: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:91: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:93: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:99: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:101: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:103: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:105: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp: In member function âint CfgManager::consumeGeneralSection()â: config.cpp:181: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:190: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:193: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:197: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:200: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:203: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:206: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:213: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:216: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:220: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:224: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp: In member function âint CfgManager::consumeScalerSection()â: config.cpp:258: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:267: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:270: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:278: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:282: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp: In member function âint CfgManager::parseCfgFile()â: config.cpp:318: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:327: warning: ignoring return value of âint fscanf(FILE*, const char*, ...)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result config.cpp:341: warning: ignoring return value of âchar* fgets(char*, int, FILE*)â, declared with attribute warn_unused_result g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.cpuPrimitives.d -MT obj/x86_64/cpuPrimitives.o -c -o obj/x86_64/cpuPrimitives.o cpuPrimitives.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Griffin.d -MT obj/x86_64/Griffin.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Griffin.o Griffin.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.K10Processor.d -MT obj/x86_64/K10Processor.o -c -o obj/x86_64/K10Processor.o K10Processor.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Brazos.d -MT obj/x86_64/Brazos.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Brazos.o Brazos.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Llano.d -MT obj/x86_64/Llano.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Llano.o Llano.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Interlagos.d -MT obj/x86_64/Interlagos.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Interlagos.o Interlagos.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.MSRObject.d -MT obj/x86_64/MSRObject.o -c -o obj/x86_64/MSRObject.o MSRObject.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.MSVC_Round.d -MT obj/x86_64/MSVC_Round.o -c -o obj/x86_64/MSVC_Round.o MSVC_Round.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.PCIRegObject.d -MT obj/x86_64/PCIRegObject.o -c -o obj/x86_64/PCIRegObject.o PCIRegObject.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.PerformanceCounter.d -MT obj/x86_64/PerformanceCounter.o -c -o obj/x86_64/PerformanceCounter.o PerformanceCounter.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Processor.d -MT obj/x86_64/Processor.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Processor.o Processor.cpp Processor.cpp: In member function âvoid Processor::setProcessorStrId(const char*)â: Processor.cpp:238: warning: format â%dâ expects type âintâ, but argument 2 has type âlong unsigned intâ g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.K10PerformanceCounters.d -MT obj/x86_64/K10PerformanceCounters.o -c -o obj/x86_64/K10PerformanceCounters.o K10PerformanceCounters.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.scaler.d -MT obj/x86_64/scaler.o -c -o obj/x86_64/scaler.o scaler.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.Signal.d -MT obj/x86_64/Signal.o -c -o obj/x86_64/Signal.o Signal.cpp g++ -O2 -MMD -MF obj/x86_64/.sysdep-linux.d -MT obj/x86_64/sysdep-linux.o -c -o obj/x86_64/sysdep-linux.o sysdep-linux.cpp sysdep-linux.cpp:2: fatal error: term.h: No such file or directory compilation terminated. make: *** [obj/x86_64/sysdep-linux.o] Error 1