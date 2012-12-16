TurionPowerControl 0.44-rc1 is out...

G'day,
I took liberty of putting new version of TurionPowerControl out there (0.44-rc1) --
hopefully blackshard doesn't kill me :-o
It's available at: http://code.google.com/p/turionpowercontrol/
It includes fixes and many improvements in F10h and F15h departments and practically
deprecates all versions that have been flying out there (esp. my svn snapshots).
Feel free to check it out and report any problems!
tear
P.S.
Special thanks to Jaeger for dev work and dcds1 and sc0tty8 for gobs of testing assistance
