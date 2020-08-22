Tuning temperature sensors?

Since I built my new loop, my temp sensors seem to be reading a couple degrees C hotter than I believe. I put a little desktop thermometer in front of my case, directly across the intake grill from the fans, and it's reading 26.7°c, while the two sensors I have mounted directly behind the intake fans (on the fan hub supports) are measuring 28.6°c. So either the air is heating up 1.9° in the 29mm from the front of the fan to the back, or my 10k temperature sensors are off by a bit.



I've got four temp sensors wired into my system that I use to control things. Two are on the front intake of the case, which I average for detecting ambient temperature, and two are on the hottest and coolest parts of my loop, which I average for a coolant temperature. I then control my rad fans on the ambient/coolant delta temperature.



On a cold start, when I assume the coolant is going to be basically ambient, the coolant temp is also a couple of degrees higher than I would expect. I've got the tools to deal with this - Aquasuite lets you put an offset on any temp sensor, but I'm curious if it should be necessary. Do these 10k temp sensors tend to be so far off? A couple degrees C at room temp is a pretty big margin for error, but I'm not familiar enough with these sensors to gauge whether I should expect this inaccuracy.