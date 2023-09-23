TSMC pushing back 2nm again

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/report-tsmc-could-push-2nm-node-back-to-2026

TLDR;
Manufacturing problems at a key facility needed for TSMCs 2nm plans means it is unlikely to be completed and online for 2025 and 2026 is more likely for its completed construction date.

Slowdown in demand as Samsung’s 3nm process is online and rolling is hampering TSMC’s ability to throw money at all the construction projects they have on the go to being them back on schedule.

If TSMC does delay 2nm, there is a very real chance Intel will succeed in leapfrogging them by 2025.
 
Yeah, Intel, who certainly hasn't had significant issues and delays with just about every node reduction in the last decade.

It's possible, but I would never put money on it.
 
Well they did just finish showing off the successful results of their 2nm and 1.8nm nodes. And those results were good enough that MediaTek has switched from TSMC to Intel for their upcoming parts.
 
