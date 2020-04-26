TSMC now sinking asets into developing 2nm node!

Smoked Brisket
This comes from Digitimes courtesy of our friends at The FPS review. This shrinking of processes is coming fast and furious to me. I would love for someone in the thread to detail who exactly are the major players worldwide developing these nodes and why TSMC seems to be killing it. How will this affect enthusiasts? What do these shrinking of processes yield in terms of performance and can we expect to see products based on them soon? These were thoughts that popped into my head, here is the link : https://www.thefpsreview.com/2020/0...es-research-and-development-for-2-nm-process/
