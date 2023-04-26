TSMC 3N struggling

https://9to5mac.com/2023/04/26/tsmc...j6hoAVcpxomAXSvngdnZ0zYSpWT5JQiFrNped9bEM3dJo
https://www.eetimes.com/tsmcs-3-nm-push-faces-tool-struggles/
TLDR;
Failure rates on 3N are very high to the point where Apple alone is able to demand more from it than TSMC can provide
TSMC has had to start charging based on the number of chips that are usable from a wafer, not for the wafers themselves.
Yields are looking to be around 55% and going up quarterly, but that means at the current rate we are looking at close to two more years before the process is properly commercially viable.
TSMC is waiting on their ASML 3800E units, which have been "AI" optimized with their partnership with Nvidia and they expect those units to solve many of the problems but they aren't scheduled to come online until 2024.
