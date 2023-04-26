TSMC 3N struggling

Lakados said: https://9to5mac.com/2023/04/26/tsmc...j6hoAVcpxomAXSvngdnZ0zYSpWT5JQiFrNped9bEM3dJo

https://www.eetimes.com/tsmcs-3-nm-push-faces-tool-struggles/



TLDR;

Failure rates on 3N are very high to the point where Apple alone is able to demand more from it than TSMC can provide

TSMC has had to start charging based on the number of chips that are usable from a wafer, not for the wafers themselves.

Yields are looking to be around 55% and going up quarterly, but that means at the current rate we are looking at close to two more years before the process is properly commercially viable.

Yep. This is only going to get worse and worse with each die shrink from here on out.Actually 32nm back in 2010 was really the last process node that didn't have significantly greater difficulties than the node before it, and ever since it just keeps getting worse with every node.We've been pushing the limits of subatomic particle physics with every node since then. Just like with Intel's 10nm process we should expect problems like these on a regular basis until one day it just won't be possible to go any further with silicon and we will need to find an alternative material or computing capabilities will seriously stagnate.There are many bad market powers at play driving high chip pricing, but the limits of process node shrinks are the one real justification for higher chip costs over time. This plays out both in increasingly science fiction sounding processes needed for the die lithography, which are expensive, lower yields which are expensive AND a trend towards larger lower frequency chip designs as this can be somewhat of a workaround to gain higher perf per watt, and larger chips wind up being more expensive....I suspect as we go along we will get to a point where we can't go any smaller, and the very the smallest nodes will never get their yields up, and will be super expensive due to the need to pay for a full wafer to only yield a handful of functioning chips.You don't have to get to the point where size of the atom upsets thoughts though. Even at 7nm we start seeing "quantum tunneling" by electrons between conductors, making sub 7nm processes very challenging.It is tricky to predict what will be possible in the future. Many way more knowledgeable and smarter than me have tried and failed in the past, but it is looking like much below 1nm will be achallenge that may not be possible.GaN may help a little, but as of right now it has the problem of its transistors being "normally on" when no power is provided whereas most computing logic needs both "normally on" and "normally off" transistors. And even if we get to the point where we can make good transistors in GaN its only a matter of time until we reach the subatomic limits there too.Something huge and transformational will need to be discovered rather soon if we are not going to see a complete stagnation in computing performance.