Trying to repair and upgrade an Asus Eee Pc 1015PE

Hello. I found my old and barely used Asus Eee PC 1015PE. The monitor doesn't work. I'm trying to repair or replace the issue. Might have to source a replacement part from eBay. While doing exploratory surgery on the laptop, I noticed I could upgrade the memory and hard drive quite easily. I just don't remember old tech from then and even less about laptops in general.
I would like to upgrade the memory It appears to be stocked with a Hynix 1GB DDR2 SODIMM. I'm assuming I have to stay with another 200-pin DDR2 SODIMM, correct? How can I tell what the motherboard supports?
I also saw a Western Digital WD1600BEVT 160 GB. I know I am restricted to a 2.5" HDD, but do I have to also stick with another SATA 3.0 Gb/s? Could I not find a SATA SATA 6.0 Gb/s? Can I search for one that's faster than a 5400 RPM?
I remember the motherboard inside identified as an ASUS 1015PZ. I can't find any info on the motherboard limitations or much on the PC itself as it is quite old.
If I can get this monitor working again, what would you suggest I get for a memory and HDD upgrade? I don't like throwing away tech so I'll find a use for it somewhere. I just remember it being slightly sluggish and not enough space.
Thanks for the help.
