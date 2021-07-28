Trying to push it more.

Trying to get most out of this card. It is 6900xt toxic extreme. I had to do a repast because sapphire paste sucks. I know timespy doesn't mean much but overall pushing 2750 on average in most games.I have mpt set at 400 watts and 395 amps. I upped a few of the clock speeds. Seeing if anyone has any tips for anymore I can push it.Latest result.