Trying to achieve 128GB RAM with threadripper 3970x?

I am wanting to order a system and my end goal is 128GB RAM 3200 288pin DDR4. The PC builder only offers it with 16,32, or 64GB max, with biggest pieces in 16GB each.

So my thought was to either add all 128GB myself later (4X32GB)

or

order it with 64GB (4x16)

then add 64GB (4x16) of the identical brand/type later.



But I read that you should only install RAM bought in kits and not match up identical pieces, else have problems. Is that correct? It didn't used to be that way but I have been out of computers for a while.



Then I wondered can I even use 3200 128GB RAM or must I go with 2666? So...

I looked up on the ASUS site and found several compatible 4X32GB 3200 options with my motherboard (Prime TRX40 pro) under threadripper 3000 series.

So can i just add my own 128GB to the system later?

Maybe order the system with the minimum 16GB 3200 and then I'll add my own later?



I really prefer 4X32 so it will leave 4 slots open in case I later want to add 4X32 more for a total of 256GB which the MB supports.

GPU will be Ryzen 3970x.