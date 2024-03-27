Trust Newegg reviews for NVMe SSD? - lower cost or "big name" like Samsung?

If I select only 4-star and better for PCIE-4 4TB NVMe SSDs on Newegg, there is a big difference in price between various brands, from $223 to $799.
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?N=10001... 4204 601342076 601305582&Order=1&PageSize=60 Why would anyone buy one of thie really high priced items?
I'm tempted to get this Teamgroup item, https://www.newegg.com/team-group-4tb-t-force-cardea-z44q/p/N82E16820331737?Item=N82E16820331737, because of total writes. Is it worth it to save about $100 by not getting Samsung or one of the other "big names?"
