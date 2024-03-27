Trust Newegg reviews for NVMe SSD? - lower cost or "big name" like Samsung?

philb2 said: So can I just look at write speed and ignore SLC vs. QLC? Click to expand...

philb2 said: Is controller a good proxy for overall drive performance?

If write speed is measured as a singular number, then it's usefulness is limited. But if you can see what a drive's write speed is over time (during a large file transfer for example), you can notice some distinct patterns based on what configuration the drive has.-Write speed will be crazy fast (up to near the limits of PCIe bandwidth in some cases) while the drive is writing to the DRam cache. However this will only last for a very short amount of time until that DRam cache fills up.-Write speed will still be fairly impressive when a drive is writing to it's SLC cache. Of course, this only lasts until the SLC cache becomes full.-Write speed will drop like a rock once you are directly writing to the QLC flash. At this point, you'll be talking about write speeds similar to what you would get when writing data to a mechanical drive in many cases.So if a drive has both a DRam and SLC cache then you can notice a transition between both of these phases as you transfer a large file. On a drive without a DRam or SLC cache, the write speed would be slow from the very beginning (perhaps a bit faster at the start due to OS write caching).It's just one piece of the puzzle, but I don't think that there are really any notoriously bad controllers out there right now similar to early-generation Sandforce, etc.