Troubleshooting TFTP/PXE with WDS VM and MoFi Network MOFI4500-4GXeLTE-V3 OpenWrt router

Cerulean
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2006
- Messages
- 9,377
This posting is basically the same thing as Troubleshooting TFTP/PXE with WDS VM and Ubiquiti Dream Machine but using a MoFi Network MOFI4500-4GXeLTE-V3 OpenWrt router instead of a Ubiquiti Dream Machine. Same exact WDS VM, so nothing has changed on the VM itself and we know that WDS and Windows Firewall are configured correctly and work with a Ubiquiti Dream Machine.
The difference in configuration detail between the two routers is that the OpenWrt web-interface does not present options like specifying a PXE boot server and PXE boot file. The router is using dnsmasq for DHCP and DNS.
For extra measure, I did validate and confirm that I can GET the boot file through TFTP from another machine on the same network and running Windows OS using this command:
So now focusing on OpenWrt, my procedure is to connect via SSH with PuTTY and test configurations. When I make changes, I finish it off with the following two commands:
To undo changes, I usually either reboot the router OR re-execute the same commands but with del_list instead of add_list.
So what have I tried?
1)
2)
3)
4)
5)
6)
7)
8)
The difference in configuration detail between the two routers is that the OpenWrt web-interface does not present options like specifying a PXE boot server and PXE boot file. The router is using dnsmasq for DHCP and DNS.
For extra measure, I did validate and confirm that I can GET the boot file through TFTP from another machine on the same network and running Windows OS using this command:
tftp -i 172.16.32.4 GET "\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"
So now focusing on OpenWrt, my procedure is to connect via SSH with PuTTY and test configurations. When I make changes, I finish it off with the following two commands:
uci commit dhcp
/etc/init.d/dnsmasq restart
To undo changes, I usually either reboot the router OR re-execute the same commands but with del_list instead of add_list.
So what have I tried?
1)
Additionally, I added hostname CON-MDT for IP address 172.16.32.4 to the static DNS resolv list so that CON-MDT always resolves to 172.16.32.4.uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_boot='\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi,CON-MDT.contoso.lan,172.16.32.4'
2)
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_boot='boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi,CON-MDT.contoso.lan,172.16.32.4'
3)
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_boot='\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi,CON-MDT,172.16.32.4'
4)
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_boot='boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi,CON-MDT,172.16.32.4'
5)
uci add_list dhcp.lan.dhcp_option="66,172.16.32.4"
uci add_list dhcp.lan.dhcp_option="67,boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"
6)
uci add_list dhcp.lan.dhcp_option="66,172.16.32.4"
uci add_list dhcp.lan.dhcp_option="67,\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"
7)
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_option="66,172.16.32.4"
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_option="67,\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"
8)
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_option="66,172.16.32.4"
uci add_list dhcp.@dnsmasq[0].dhcp_option="67,boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"