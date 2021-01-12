Troubleshooting TFTP/PXE with WDS VM and Ubiquiti Dream Machine

Howdy!

I have a VM at 172.16.32.4 named CON-MDT running Windows Deployment Services. If I execute the following command on CON-MDT, it succeeds:
tftp -i 172.16.32.4 GET "\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi"
If I execute the same command on a different machine (such as my laptop or Intel NUC) it appears to do nothing for a while and then presents a message "Connect request failed".

I have turned off all Windows Firewall profiles on CON-MDT but still get the same results.

I have no issues accessing contents of SMB shares on CON-MDT from either my laptop or Intel NUC.

My Ubiquiti Dream Machine has the DHCP Network Boot Server & Filename and DHCP TFTP Server set to 172.16.32.4, \boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi, and 172.16.32.4 respectively:
1610466467686.png


Ideas?
 
Sound like it's still a windows firewall issue. See if you run a port scanner on an external machine and see if the tftp port is open or not.
 
