Troubleshooting TFTP/PXE with WDS VM and Ubiquiti Dream Machine

tftp -i 172.16.32.4 GET "\boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi" Click to expand...

Howdy!I have a VM at 172.16.32.4 named CON-MDT running Windows Deployment Services. If I execute the following command on CON-MDT, it succeeds:If I execute the same command on a different machine (such as my laptop or Intel NUC) it appears to do nothing for a while and then presents a message "Connect request failed".I have turned off all Windows Firewall profiles on CON-MDT but still get the same results.I have no issues accessing contents of SMB shares on CON-MDT from either my laptop or Intel NUC.My Ubiquiti Dream Machine has the DHCP Network Boot Server & Filename and DHCP TFTP Server set to 172.16.32.4, \boot\x64\wdsmgfw.efi, and 172.16.32.4 respectively:Ideas?