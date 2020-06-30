Trouble Updating Realtek HD Audio Driver

Hi All,

I currently have an Asrock X399 Taichi/ Threadripper 1950X build. I have always been able to easily check and download the latest AMD chipset drivers, network drivers and Nvidia graphics drivers by going to the individual websites. I find Realtek's website very confusing and am not sure if my drivers are up to date or not. I currently have v8750.1 installed. Does anyone know and can recommend the best way to check for and update the Realtek driver?



Thanks in advance.