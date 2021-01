I have been mining eth just fine with some 1060s/1070s, today I added in a 2060 KO. It fires right up in phoenix or nbminer via nicehash, shows like 28mh/s stock, but no matter what, it seems to show 0mh/s effective at the pool. Works fine on octopus though. Any idea? All the cards are using the same 460.89 driver that I've had no issue with.