Trouble getting hardware from Newegg

Has anyone had trouble getting anything shipped to them from Newegg?I have now ordered the x570 Tomahawk twice.First order placed on 11/17, directly from Newegg at MSRP. I never received a single UPS tracking update. It was eventually deemed lost by UPS.I ordered the board again on 11/30, again directly from Newegg. Same thing seems to be happening.Finally did some googling and found this article saying UPS has capped package pick ups from certain retailers due to over burden.Anyone else having delivery issues with Newegg?