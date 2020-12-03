Trouble getting hardware from Newegg

zechs3

Has anyone had trouble getting anything shipped to them from Newegg?

I have now ordered the x570 Tomahawk twice.

First order placed on 11/17, directly from Newegg at MSRP. I never received a single UPS tracking update. It was eventually deemed lost by UPS.

I ordered the board again on 11/30, again directly from Newegg. Same thing seems to be happening.

Finally did some googling and found this article saying UPS has capped package pick ups from certain retailers due to over burden.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/02/ups...s-holiday-shopping-heats-up-report-says-.html

The shipping company also halted package pickups for Macy’s, L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing internal documents confirmed by UPS employees in different regions.
Anyone else having delivery issues with Newegg?
 
vegeta535

It probably not unique to NE. The local UPS hub that services NE is more then likely the problem. The one near NE is probably extremely overburden atm during the holidays. Covid is probably adding to the hubs strain even more so then normally. I do the receiving at my job and we constantly get packages and shipments lost from all carriers.
 
