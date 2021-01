I mean really, is anyone surprised that a nearly untraceable currency is popular with people who don't want to be traced? There are lots and lots of reasons to not want to be traced, not all of them are evil. Yeah, we know that crypto is still primarily used for criminal enterprise and all, but it's so much harder to track down than green backs were.



Crypto was invented by criminals for criminals, but not just any old criminals. slavers, kiddie diddlers, drug smugglers, and snuff peddlers. GW Bush hit them hard and they just found a new way, same way it has always worked since the dawn of human civilisation. Only now they're even harder to track down, adversity is the mother of innovation and all that. Sweeping, heavy handed legislation lead to crypto. More sweeping, heavy handed legislation is incredibly unlikely to make all of these practices go away.