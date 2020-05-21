Tron script for Windows

really

Is anyone here familiar with Tron script?I came across this about 9 or so months ago when trying to figure out how to completely disable Windows update. I ran it on a fresh install of Windows, and for the most part its been fine. It did definitely block Windows update as well as Cortana (which has a an issue with excessive resource usage on this build of Windows 10).Unfortunately it seems to have created some other problems that I didn't foresee. I need .NET 3.5 framework for a few different software packages I use, and it is not currently installed on my machine. I cannot manually install it, because it needs to be downloaded via Windows update...apparently. So I cannot use any of these programs at all right now. I also cannot access the Microsoft app store, as that was removed in part of the de-bloat process of Tron script. However, the Nvidia Control Panel appears to only be available as a Microsoft app, so I'm kind of stuck there too. I've tried to manually override the registry entries modified by Tron script to allow Windows update to run, but it doesn't work. The registry entries just revert back to their previous values. I'm not very savvy with all this stuff, so that's about as much as I know how to do.I was wondering if any of you have any experience with Tron script and might know how to reverse some or all of it's changes? Or perhaps you aren't familiar with Tron, but you still know how to revert some of these things to stock? The fallback would be to reinstall Windows completely, but rebuilding windows and installing/configuring all my programs again is aamount of work that I reallywant to avoid!