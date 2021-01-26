Triple passive Mo-Ra3 experiment - advice?

I've been running a Mo-Ra 360 for about 6 months without any serious issues.(it's cooling an 8700K and a 2080Ti that are often overclocked)I read a while back that a single Mo-Ra3 (I think the 420) can dissipate 200W of heat passively.These giant radiators can be hard to find, but I did locate two 420s and they are on their way to me.My goal is to see if I can run all 3 of these radiators without using fans and whether the coolant will eventually heat up past 40C or notI do have fans on my 360 so I can make them turn on if I need to.Someone on another forum recommended that I run them all in parallel (on my single D5).The flow through the radiators will be slowish, but flow through the blocks should be good (in theory)Is that as simple as getting a 4 way connector and just running a 3 way in / out?This is what I'm thinking:I have 1L of Koolance 702 on hand and another 5L on the way. Will need more fittings and maybe another box of ZMT.Willing to buy a second pump if needed.