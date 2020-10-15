Triple monitor sim options

D

Daleon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
269
Building my first sim cockpit. Finally decided on the GTR Simulator GTA Pro with the large Triple Monitor stand. Looking for the best cheap triple setup since I will also be doing VR some of the time.

1080p
144-165hz
1ms response got to have low input lag
IPS

Would like HDR10 and 300+ brightness. QHD would be nice but don't think a 3090 would even maintain 120+ fps on triple. I wish there was a 37-39" TV with these kinds of specs but guessing will have to be a 27-32" monitor. Trying to stay in the $200 and under range if possible otherwise if I have to really dump some money I may look for a larger stand that can handle 55" screens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top