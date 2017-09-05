Tricks for stripped screw holes?

VanGoghComplex
My Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX case has a few stripped holes. Some are my fault, some came a little wonky, and all have been subjected to repeated reassembly.
Anyone have any tricks they've learned over the years to fix a stripped hole in sheet metal? I'm acquainted with using larger screws and popping a nut on the back side, but was curious if anyone knew of a more... refined way to restore abused threads.
