Tricks for stripped screw holes?

Depends on the thickness of the metal in question, and exactly where the hole is located.



You can use a thread chaser or tap/die set to clean up the threads, but you're going to have to go up to the next larger size for that hole.



Helicoil or similar repairs aren't practical for that diameter or that shallow of a hole.



You can use JB Weld, then drill and tap the hole for an OK repair, as long as it's not under any stress. Or get someone to weld-fill the hole then tap it.



All of this is a PITA for that small of a hole, and the method you mentioned with a larger size bolt or screw with a nut on the back side is the easiest method. You can epoxy the nut on the back to make it more "permanent" and easier for things like side-panel screws.