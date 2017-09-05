Tricks for stripped screw holes?

VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
2,286
My Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX case has a few stripped holes. Some are my fault, some came a little wonky, and all have been subjected to repeated reassembly.

Anyone have any tricks they've learned over the years to fix a stripped hole in sheet metal? I'm acquainted with using larger screws and popping a nut on the back side, but was curious if anyone knew of a more... refined way to restore abused threads.
 
Depends on the thickness of the metal in question, and exactly where the hole is located.

You can use a thread chaser or tap/die set to clean up the threads, but you're going to have to go up to the next larger size for that hole.

Helicoil or similar repairs aren't practical for that diameter or that shallow of a hole.

You can use JB Weld, then drill and tap the hole for an OK repair, as long as it's not under any stress. Or get someone to weld-fill the hole then tap it.

All of this is a PITA for that small of a hole, and the method you mentioned with a larger size bolt or screw with a nut on the back side is the easiest method. You can epoxy the nut on the back to make it more "permanent" and easier for things like side-panel screws.
 
unfortunately as Bandalo said, there isn't much to 'repair' that type of damage.

If it's a screw you're not removing constantly, JBWeld might do ya.

But as mentioned, you could drill the hole out a bit larger, and glue a nut onto the back of the metal. (And then paint it black to make it stealthy.)
 
Use a sheet metal screw of slightly larger size than stripped hole/s.
Like this for instance.

Sheet_Metal_Screws.jpg
 
You can always put a nut on the other side of the hole. OOD Screws are M3, Standard Case Screws are 6/32in. You can get nuts for those sizes and just put them on the other side of the sheet metal.
 
Thanks for all your replies, everyone. The nut glued to the back of the hole seems like the best permanent fix.
 
I have the same problem but outside of getting another case two of my screws still hold the middle one the case hole is stripped it will still hold but worried the screw might come loose and break the fan blades. I never used JB weld not sure if that is strong enough because my GPU is like 4 lbs.
 
Comixbooks said:
I have the same problem but outside of getting another case two of my screws still hold the middle one the case hole is stripped it will still hold but worried the screw might come loose and break the fan blades. I never used JB weld not sure if that is strong enough because my GPU is like 4 lbs.
Click to expand...
6 years?! I doubt he still has that pc lol :p

Threaded rivets are pretty nice too
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top