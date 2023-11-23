Tribes 3: Rivals

t1337duder said: What specifically is there to learn? Modern multiplayer games are regressions from past games meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator. If a good Tribes game meant a niche community, then so be it. Counter-Strike could be a good example of why you're wrong. CS2 is more or less old Counter-Strike but with modern physics and graphics and a few streamlined tweaks. Why wouldn't that work for Tribes? Click to expand...

Allot. The Battlefield series and PlanetSide 2 have taken almost every concept Tribes pioneered and taken it to levels way beyond any Tribes.Just a couple...- Vehicles - Both PlanetSide 2 and Battlefield took this to logical conclusions that Tribes never managed to get to- Maps - Sizes and layouts way beyond anything Tribes ever got to in both BF and PS2.- GameTypes - CTF isn't popular anymore. So doing it now would require a new twist and changes. And Capture n' Hold has been massively refined and improved by both BF and PS2.- Base's - PS2 has taken this concept further than Tribes got to and it is WAY more interesting and fun.- Destruction - Tribes never matured to reach the levels of PS2... never mind the crazyness of Battlefield. But if they even managed to get a Fortnite level, it would be welcome.And if none of that is learned from. Then it will be a flash in the pan retro throw back. Which might be fun... but it won't lastCS2 is a dis-pointing safe play. But it will survive, because it has almost no competition in it's game-type and a massive loyal, active, following. Tribes has neither of those luxuries.