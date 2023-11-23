Tribes 3: Rivals

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 4,213
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Same. I really wish they'd stop trying to 're-invent' with new games. Literally all they need to do is make the original game with a solid foundation with modern back-ends and graphics. I honestly believe if the original got a proper treatment it could quite easily be a top FPS again.As a once avid Tribes and Tribes 2 player, all I would ask for is a remaster of either, no need to reinvent the wheel. I have yet to play a game that scratched that Tribes itch.
I can't help but remain pessimistic.
I agree. Also, have you tried overwatch? Overwatch itches the Unreal Tournament/Tribes itch is wasn't able to scratch until I found Overwatch.As a once avid Tribes and Tribes 2 player, all I would ask for is a remaster of either, no need to reinvent the wheel. I have yet to play a game that scratched that Tribes itch.
I can't help but remain pessimistic.
Imho a modern Tribes would need to manage to push beyond all established Tribes. Learn from Fornite, Apex, Battlefield and Planetside 2 and bring a new experience. Because those game all surpassed what Tribes sort of founded ages ago now.I agree. Also, have you tried overwatch? Overwatch itches the Unreal Tournament/Tribes itch is wasn't able to scratch until I found Overwatch.
What specifically is there to learn? Modern multiplayer games are regressions from past games meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator. If a good Tribes game meant a niche community, then so be it. Counter-Strike could be a good example of why you're wrong. CS2 is more or less old Counter-Strike but with modern physics and graphics and a few streamlined tweaks. Why wouldn't that work for Tribes?Imho a modern Tribes would need to manage to push beyond all established Tribes. Learn from Fornite, Apex, Battlefield and Planetside 2 and bring a new experience. Because those game all surpassed what Tribes sort of founded ages ago now.
I don't want a "retro" Tribes revival at all. Either they can push n' learn from the modern contempories... or don't bother. Because a "Tibes but newer engine" would likely just be a flash in the pan.
What specifically is there to learn? Modern multiplayer games are regressions from past games meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator. If a good Tribes game meant a niche community, then so be it. Counter-Strike could be a good example of why you're wrong. CS2 is more or less old Counter-Strike but with modern physics and graphics and a few streamlined tweaks. Why wouldn't that work for Tribes?
Not sure how reliable this info is (though FPS-Z is usually pretty spot-on), but apparently the new title will be 'Tribes 3: Rivals'. There's also video footage which looks really solid.
Tribes 3: Rivals