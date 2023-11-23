Tribes 3: Rivals

BurningBeard484 said:
As a once avid Tribes and Tribes 2 player, all I would ask for is a remaster of either, no need to reinvent the wheel. I have yet to play a game that scratched that Tribes itch.

I can't help but remain pessimistic.
Same. I really wish they'd stop trying to 're-invent' with new games. Literally all they need to do is make the original game with a solid foundation with modern back-ends and graphics. I honestly believe if the original got a proper treatment it could quite easily be a top FPS again.
 
FYI this is being made by hi-rez, the same company that made the last one.

I have mixed feelings about them. They've made games using UE3 well after UE4 was out, and other very questionable decisions like only having servers in Georgia for a competitive multiplayer game. It's disappointing because they have some awesome ideas that get held back from their potential.

Hopefully it's good but I'm not getting my hopes up.
 
I agree. Also, have you tried overwatch? Overwatch itches the Unreal Tournament/Tribes itch is wasn't able to scratch until I found Overwatch.
 
Imho a modern Tribes would need to manage to push beyond all established Tribes. Learn from Fornite, Apex, Battlefield and Planetside 2 and bring a new experience. Because those game all surpassed what Tribes sort of founded ages ago now.

I don't want a "retro" Tribes revival at all. Either they can push n' learn from the modern contempories... or don't bother. Because a "Tibes but newer engine" would likely just be a flash in the pan.
 
What specifically is there to learn? Modern multiplayer games are regressions from past games meant to appeal to the lowest common denominator. If a good Tribes game meant a niche community, then so be it. Counter-Strike could be a good example of why you're wrong. CS2 is more or less old Counter-Strike but with modern physics and graphics and a few streamlined tweaks. Why wouldn't that work for Tribes?
 
I just hope they bring back the 'hoppy' skiing and not the 'sliding' skiing that's been the normal since Tribes: Vengeance.

Oh, also hope they don't try to pull a Tribes: Ascend and have all the loadouts hidden behind microtransactions. They eventually opened it up (and the game was a lot better for it), but those early days of Tribes: Ascend were grind-y.
 
Allot. The Battlefield series and PlanetSide 2 have taken almost every concept Tribes pioneered and taken it to levels way beyond any Tribes.

Just a couple...
- Vehicles - Both PlanetSide 2 and Battlefield took this to logical conclusions that Tribes never managed to get to
- Maps - Sizes and layouts way beyond anything Tribes ever got to in both BF and PS2.
- GameTypes - CTF isn't popular anymore. So doing it now would require a new twist and changes. And Capture n' Hold has been massively refined and improved by both BF and PS2.
- Base's - PS2 has taken this concept further than Tribes got to and it is WAY more interesting and fun.
- Destruction - Tribes never matured to reach the levels of PS2... never mind the crazyness of Battlefield. But if they even managed to get a Fortnite level, it would be welcome.

And if none of that is learned from. Then it will be a flash in the pan retro throw back. Which might be fun... but it won't last :(

CS2 is a dis-pointing safe play. But it will survive, because it has almost no competition in it's game-type and a massive loyal, active, following. Tribes has neither of those luxuries.
 
Neat. Could be really cool if they leaned harder into the mobility angle and added titanfall's grappling gun and wall running on top of the skiing/jetpack. I'd settle for a simple remake though!
 
Not sure how reliable this info is (though FPS-Z is usually pretty spot-on), but apparently the new title will be 'Tribes 3: Rivals'. There's also video footage which looks really solid.

Tribes 3: Rivals
 
That looks and sounds like Ascend. Weapons, lighting and even some of the terrain is reminding of layouts from Ascend. But given who they are, a formerly Hi-Rez studio, it makes sense. Also a little disappointing though, because it's just Tribes Ascend :(

I'd hope a game calling itself Tribes 3 would be more than just a better version of Ascend :(
 
No thanks, hearing from testers in discord, all base assets are removed and flag standoffs are no longer a thing (home flag doesn't need to be home to cap).

The flag rule I'm sure will change because that will get goofy during pub play, but the lack of base assets is the deal breaker for me.
 
