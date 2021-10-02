Transplanted PC + changed GPU, now no Display out. Bad GPU Riser

Hi folks,
First off, apologies if I am posting in the wrong are.
Got a doozy for y'all.
Long story short, I transplanted my HTPC from one case, to a slightly larger one to fit a bigger GPU. Only thing I changed was the GPU.
Now, when I turn on the PC, AIO fans spin, GPU fans spin, Motherboard + GPU RGB turns on but there is no display out signal. Tried the HDMI on the GPU, as well as the motherboard. Nothing. Just to be safe, I chucked in the old GPU into the new case and the problem persists so it cannot be the new GPU.
Specs:
Ryzen 3600 paired with EKWB 240 AIO
Asus X570-I Motherboard
Original GPU was 3070FE in the old case, ghost S1. Now Asus RTX 3080 TUF has replaced it. 3080 did not fit into the S1, so I got a SSUPD Meshlicious. (sweet case, btw)
Corsair Vengeance RAM
Corsair SF750 PSU
Where did I f*ck up?
Edit: turns out it was a bad GPU riser cable that came with the case. I guess they need to up their QC testing.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to reply with suggestions & troubleshooting ideas.
