Trade crypto anonymously

szakal161

n00b
Joined
Apr 2, 2021
Messages
12
Hi.
Anyone knows where I can exchange crypto ?
all exchanges need me to send id and proof of where I live. A loot of personal info..... the whole point of crypto is to be anonymous witch transactions...... and now we have to send all personal stuff and thx to this governments can collect tax and they know who own crypto....
That all is against what crypto should be -_- so does anyone know where I can exchange that stuff without all that personal information ???
 
Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,693
You could buy and sell it on the dark web to individuals, or maybe someone has a more advanced trading platform set up. I believe there are now laws in many jurisdictions requiring them to collect that info, so I doubt there are many on the "open" web.
 
