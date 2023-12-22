Toshiba...we hardly knew ya

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,374
Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Wednesday ends its 74-year history as a listed company as a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) takes the company private.
The buyout is expected to draw a line under the Japanese conglomerate's troubled history.
So much for that new Satellite the wife was wanting.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/scandal-delisting-toshibas-long-running-crisis-2023-12-19/
UPDATE 1:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/com...ears-faces-future-with-new-owners/ar-AA1lLTnt
The buyout is expected to draw a line under the Japanese conglomerate's troubled history.
So much for that new Satellite the wife was wanting.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/deals/scandal-delisting-toshibas-long-running-crisis-2023-12-19/
UPDATE 1:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/com...ears-faces-future-with-new-owners/ar-AA1lLTnt