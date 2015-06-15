Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Blade-Runner
looks like far cry sequel
Might want to get your eyes checked.
This game looks too good to be true if anything.
This is essentially GTA Online mixed with Far Cry. Obviously there are going to be differences, but that is essentially what it will be. Looks good for what it is. I actually think it looks semi decent. Ghost Recon it isn't though.
It doesn't look semi-decent, it looks amazing, which is precisely the problem: there's no way it can possibly ship looking like this. Once they load it on an Xbone and it runs it at about 5 FPM (frames per minute), it'll get beat with the downgrade stick relentlessly and without end. Why can't consoles die, god? Why? Oh, because the gaming world doesn't revolve around PC? Okay, you got me there. The world doesn't yet revolve around PC gaming, but one day it might (wipes tear away).
I miss the original Ghost Recon. Back when it was pure and untainted by trying to be like other games.
It was on sale at GOG the other day and I was very tempted
Multiplayer has been broken for a very long time (no more MP lobby). It didn't age well from 4:3 to widescreen either. The memories are good though.
After Watch Dogs and now the Division I promise myself I wont buy this until the dust settles.
Patch 1.2 made PvE slightly better with the high-value targets, but yes it's still a grindfest.I haven't played The Division since Apr. 12th. The game was fun until you beat it then it's just a boring grindfest for better gear to play the same ol' missions over and over.
I agree 100%. I won't be pre-ordering another Ubisoft game. If I'm wrong, and it comes out and the reviews are fantastic then great, I'll buy it. Otherwise, Ubisoft won't be getting any more money from me.Ubisoft is better at hyping games and putting out good trailers than actually putting out good games. I expect this to suck. And I learned my lesson from The Division, which has lost 95% of it's players already. I won't buy anything from Ubisoft unless reviews are amazing and it's been out at least 3 months to see if they jump ship on it. Ubisoft tends to take the money and run.
Potential is there. Going to sign up for the beta.
Every Ubisoft open world game looks the same, not much interest for me.
I'm on the fence still.
Some of us definitely remember the old Ghost Recon (1) and that game was truly something else in its time. Then there was the GRAW era, and then the GRFS era. Now we have basically a mix of The Division, Far Cry, Just Cause, and a co-op mod. I mean that's not... bad per se? Good? It's a weird turn for this series, and if done right could be great... but with drawing on so many discrete franchises and styles, it's going to be difficult to make this stand out.
Yeah now lets see if they can get it to the point that one of their games is right from launch and not patched over a year into the game it was supposed to be.Right.
I'm at the point with a lot of games and such that I'm going to simply take it on its own merits regardless of what the name is.
I at least have to give them credit for doing a beta and such. I'll take my hat off to anyone with any game that does that at least. They can at least do the beta, get a bunch of feedback, and try with something.
Ubisoft has stepped up a notch in recent times with AC Syndicate, Division, and WD 2 vs some of the things that earned them some rancor in the past. If that trend can continue, we could have a solid title here. Not expecting anything earth shattering.