Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Some of us definitely remember the old Ghost Recon (1) and that game was truly something else in its time. Then there was the GRAW era, and then the GRFS era. Now we have basically a mix of The Division, Far Cry, Just Cause, and a co-op mod. I mean that's not... bad per se? Good? It's a weird turn for this series, and if done right could be great... but with drawing on so many discrete franchises and styles, it's going to be difficult to make this stand out. Click to expand...

Right.I'm at the point with a lot of games and such that I'm going to simply take it on its own merits regardless of what the name is.I at least have to give them credit for doing a beta and such. I'll take my hat off to anyone with any game that does that at least. They can at least do the beta, get a bunch of feedback, and try with something.Ubisoft has stepped up a notch in recent times with AC Syndicate, Division, and WD 2 vs some of the things that earned them some rancor in the past. If that trend can continue, we could have a solid title here. Not expecting anything earth shattering.