Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Deleted whining member 223597

This game looks pretty interesting. Lots of potential but a bit wary because of what happened with Watch Dogs
 
MavericK

MavericK

Almost looks like it's meant to compete with MGSV or something. Looks cool, though I hope for a full first-person mode.
 
Flogger23m

DPI said:
Might want to get your eyes checked.

This game looks too good to be true if anything.
This is essentially GTA Online mixed with Far Cry. Obviously there are going to be differences, but that is essentially what it will be. Looks good for what it is. I actually think it looks semi decent. Ghost Recon it isn't though.
 
DPI

Flogger23m said:
This is essentially GTA Online mixed with Far Cry. Obviously there are going to be differences, but that is essentially what it will be. Looks good for what it is. I actually think it looks semi decent. Ghost Recon it isn't though.
It doesn't look semi-decent, it looks amazing, which is precisely the problem: there's no way it can possibly ship looking like this. Once they load it on an Xbone and it runs it at about 5 FPM (frames per minute), it'll get beat with the downgrade stick relentlessly and without end. Why can't consoles die, god? Why? Oh, because the gaming world doesn't revolve around PC? Okay, you got me there. The world doesn't yet revolve around PC gaming, but one day it might (wipes tear away).
 
Flogger23m

DPI said:
It doesn't look semi-decent, it looks amazing, which is precisely the problem: there's no way it can possibly ship looking like this. Once they load it on an Xbone and it runs it at about 5 FPM (frames per minute), it'll get beat with the downgrade stick relentlessly and without end. Why can't consoles die, god? Why? Oh, because the gaming world doesn't revolve around PC? Okay, you got me there. The world doesn't yet revolve around PC gaming, but one day it might (wipes tear away).
Sorry, I meant gameplay not graphics. Graphically it does look good, but as you said I doubt it will ship like that. Was probably rendered in engine, but frame by frame so they could run at high res and high AA. No game looks that crisp. Problem with all E3 demos if they aren't outright fake renders.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

I miss the original Ghost Recon. Back when it was pure and untainted by trying to be like other games.
 
Blade-Runner

DPI said:
It doesn't look semi-decent, it looks amazing, which is precisely the problem: there's no way it can possibly ship looking like this. Once they load it on an Xbone and it runs it at about 5 FPM (frames per minute), it'll get beat with the downgrade stick relentlessly and without end. Why can't consoles die, god? Why? Oh, because the gaming world doesn't revolve around PC? Okay, you got me there. The world doesn't yet revolve around PC gaming, but one day it might (wipes tear away).
Every Ubi game thread needs to be prefaced with this gif...

VtWXvd4.png


Don't believe any trailer until they depict final retail release gameplay, everything else is likely to be bullshit. In any event, no way in hell the final game will look like that.
 
Q-BZ

Yes, mind the hype meter since this is Ubisoft but damn it....I really need to see games like these come out and be good.
 
schizrade

OMG, do they own every game studio at this point??? You KNOW the end product will look nothing like this and the "open world" will get chopped up into playable areas.
 
lloose

AltTabbins

ghostwich said:
It was on sale at GOG the other day and I was very tempted :D
Multiplayer has been broken for a very long time (no more MP lobby). It didn't age well from 4:3 to widescreen either. The memories are good though.
 
shifty68

Man, this looks like it could be awesome. a throw back to the first mercenaries

But ubi will fuck it up and it will blow.
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

lloose said:
Multiplayer has been broken for a very long time (no more MP lobby). It didn't age well from 4:3 to widescreen either. The memories are good though.
GOG does bank on nostalgia a lot of the time :)
 
TheMadHatterXxX

DPI said:
It doesn't look semi-decent, it looks amazing, which is precisely the problem: there's no way it can possibly ship looking like this. Once they load it on an Xbone and it runs it at about 5 FPM (frames per minute), it'll get beat with the downgrade stick relentlessly and without end. Why can't consoles die, god? Why? Oh, because the gaming world doesn't revolve around PC? Okay, you got me there. The world doesn't yet revolve around PC gaming, but one day it might (wipes tear away).
That's basically every video of every game at E3 and every other video game show.

And every UBIsoft game is a re-skinned mixture of Assassin's Creed with some Farcry
 
merlin704

relapse808 said:
After Watch Dogs and now the Division I promise myself I wont buy this until the dust settles.
I haven't played The Division since Apr. 12th. The game was fun until you beat it then it's just a boring grindfest for better gear to play the same ol' missions over and over.
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

merlin704 said:
I haven't played The Division since Apr. 12th. The game was fun until you beat it then it's just a boring grindfest for better gear to play the same ol' missions over and over.
Patch 1.2 made PvE slightly better with the high-value targets, but yes it's still a grindfest.

The details on this game are so so thin. As flawed as it was, I had fun with GR:FS, but its multiplayer was not that great and I played this as a single-player campaign game only. You can see bits of The Division's modeling and animations in this game, good or bad, and the terrain looks interesting.

It's a definite wait and see.
 
Drawmonster

Ubisoft is better at hyping games and putting out good trailers than actually putting out good games. I expect this to suck. And I learned my lesson from The Division, which has lost 95% of it's players already. I won't buy anything from Ubisoft unless reviews are amazing and it's been out at least 3 months to see if they jump ship on it. Ubisoft tends to take the money and run.
 
delita

delita

Drawmonster said:
Ubisoft is better at hyping games and putting out good trailers than actually putting out good games. I expect this to suck. And I learned my lesson from The Division, which has lost 95% of it's players already. I won't buy anything from Ubisoft unless reviews are amazing and it's been out at least 3 months to see if they jump ship on it. Ubisoft tends to take the money and run.
I agree 100%. I won't be pre-ordering another Ubisoft game. If I'm wrong, and it comes out and the reviews are fantastic then great, I'll buy it. Otherwise, Ubisoft won't be getting any more money from me.
 
MavericK

MavericK

I can't really say that all Ubi games are bad...some of the earlier AC games were good, as well as Black Flag. I liked Far Cry 3 and to some extent 4, even though it was the same shit rehashed. R6: Siege has the potential to be awesome but is marred by hackers and Ubi's inability or unwillingness to fix the netcode and anti-cheat.

But yeah, in recent years they have really been slipping.
 
BurningBeard484

BurningBeard484

Drawmonster said:
Ubisoft is better at hyping games and putting out good trailers than actually putting out good games. I expect this to suck. And I learned my lesson from The Division, which has lost 95% of it's players already. I won't buy anything from Ubisoft unless reviews are amazing and it's been out at least 3 months to see if they jump ship on it. Ubisoft tends to take the money and run.
Exactly. They are snake oil salesmen. With The Division they seemed to put so much detail into creating the world but forgot to include a game. They need to take more than a year on creating a game and start from scratch; create a new IP for once.
 
relapse808

relapse808

Every Ubisoft open world game looks the same, not much interest for me.
 
ghostwich

ghostwich

Q-BZ said:
Potential is there. Going to sign up for the beta.
relapse808 said:
Every Ubisoft open world game looks the same, not much interest for me.
I'm on the fence still.

Some of us definitely remember the old Ghost Recon (1) and that game was truly something else in its time. Then there was the GRAW era, and then the GRFS era. Now we have basically a mix of The Division, Far Cry, Just Cause, and a co-op mod. I mean that's not... bad per se? Good? It's a weird turn for this series, and if done right could be great... but with drawing on so many discrete franchises and styles, it's going to be difficult to make this stand out.
 
Q-BZ

ghostwich said:
I'm on the fence still.

Some of us definitely remember the old Ghost Recon (1) and that game was truly something else in its time. Then there was the GRAW era, and then the GRFS era. Now we have basically a mix of The Division, Far Cry, Just Cause, and a co-op mod. I mean that's not... bad per se? Good? It's a weird turn for this series, and if done right could be great... but with drawing on so many discrete franchises and styles, it's going to be difficult to make this stand out.
Right.

I'm at the point with a lot of games and such that I'm going to simply take it on its own merits regardless of what the name is.

I at least have to give them credit for doing a beta and such. I'll take my hat off to anyone with any game that does that at least. They can at least do the beta, get a bunch of feedback, and try with something.

Ubisoft has stepped up a notch in recent times with AC Syndicate, Division, and WD 2 vs some of the things that earned them some rancor in the past. If that trend can continue, we could have a solid title here. Not expecting anything earth shattering. ;)
 
delita

delita

Q-BZ said:
Right.

I'm at the point with a lot of games and such that I'm going to simply take it on its own merits regardless of what the name is.

I at least have to give them credit for doing a beta and such. I'll take my hat off to anyone with any game that does that at least. They can at least do the beta, get a bunch of feedback, and try with something.

Ubisoft has stepped up a notch in recent times with AC Syndicate, Division, and WD 2 vs some of the things that earned them some rancor in the past. If that trend can continue, we could have a solid title here. Not expecting anything earth shattering. ;)
Yeah now lets see if they can get it to the point that one of their games is right from launch and not patched over a year into the game it was supposed to be.
 
Chapeau

Chapeau

Looks like amazing fun! Bit wary of the whole Ubisoft thing but it's definitely worth a try.
I'll be all over the Beta.
 
