Titan X Gpu temp issue

hi all i have a Titan X in my bench for testing possible issues. it hasnt had any problems in game benchmarks but im starting to see temps of about 50c just idle on desktop iv gone ahead did a pad change tim clean temps seemed to stay the same. so i went extra mile to rule out just bad paste and gave it a liquid metal treatment. temps are not changing iv done this with a OG Titan that would hit 70c just playing a video. after the liquid metal and pad change temps dropped to 30c - 50c while gaming i couldnt even attempt a game benchmark before.



would this be a situation of the card about to die as even liquid metal isnt help it? i could try one last test and give it a aftermarket Arctic Extreme 5.