Tiny11 is the original Windows 11 version 22H2 stripped down to the very vitals. The mod requires only 8GB on a drive (stock Windows 11 chews more than 20GB), works on systems with 2GB of RAM, and does not need Trusted Platform Module or Secure Boot. You can even upgrade from Windows 10 to Tiny11.
Yeah I know...another modified windows installation. I find it interesting that MS has not cracked down on these mods yet. I'm waiting for the day when you boot your pc and there is a big red box noting the modified install.
https://www.neowin.net/news/tiny11-...oated-windows-11-for-less-powerful-computers/