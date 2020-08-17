Time to Upgrade

DeadlyAura

Hey all, I'm so out of the loop on new phones, and have literally no idea where to start.

I'm currently on a Google Pixel 2. Honestly, I LOVE the phone. I haven't had a single "major problem" with the phone to date, and I would love if I could just replace it with a modern version of the dame damn phone. The sad fact though seems to be that I can't....

My only "problems" with the phone are:
1) Battery life is hit or miss. Sometimes the battery lasts all day, sometimes it inexplicably goes from 80% to dead in a matter of minutes. Overall, the battery just doesn't last anymore, and I'm constantly in search of a charger.
2) I've dropped it WAY too many times. Even with the case, I managed to crack, break, or bend most of the bezel (My job is rough, but amazingly the screen glass is perfect).
3) The charging port has been though hell and back. Since it's the ONLY port on the phone, it gets used quite a bit for the charger, headphones, aux cord, and anything else that I need to plug into it. It's just plain worn out. The cords don't "lock" in anymore, and only certain cords will actually charge it. This is probably my biggest gripe since a good bump in the road will knock the charger or aux cord out of it.

If it wasn't for these issues though, I wouldn't even be looking for a new phone.

Thoughts?
 
UnknownSouljer

Pixel 5 is on the way, coming in the Fall.
https://www.cnet.com/news/pixel-5-coming-this-fall-with-5g-connectivity/
Not a lot of details though, most of the people creating content talking about the Pixel 5 are just "guessing" about what the actual specifications will be.
In other words, it's uncertain if its even worth waiting for - although to me if you're going to do Android, Pixel just in general, tops the list.

Otherwise I'd recommend looking into OnePlus. And also perhaps getting a rugged case of some variety or another.
 
CHANG3D

I would definitely say that you’re are basically a month or two away from major phone releases such as from Google, Apple, and OnePlus. Seeing how you used the same phone for this long and that you are probably looking for another phone that could last a while, I would wait.

If you can’t wait, OnePlus 7T is a nice cheap android phone for now and the iPhone SE is a nice cheap Apple phone. I wouldn’t spend full price on any flagships right now knowing the new 5G version will be out very soon.
 
