Time to Upgrade

Hey all, I'm so out of the loop on new phones, and have literally no idea where to start.



I'm currently on a Google Pixel 2. Honestly, I LOVE the phone. I haven't had a single "major problem" with the phone to date, and I would love if I could just replace it with a modern version of the dame damn phone. The sad fact though seems to be that I can't....



My only "problems" with the phone are:

1) Battery life is hit or miss. Sometimes the battery lasts all day, sometimes it inexplicably goes from 80% to dead in a matter of minutes. Overall, the battery just doesn't last anymore, and I'm constantly in search of a charger.

2) I've dropped it WAY too many times. Even with the case, I managed to crack, break, or bend most of the bezel (My job is rough, but amazingly the screen glass is perfect).

3) The charging port has been though hell and back. Since it's the ONLY port on the phone, it gets used quite a bit for the charger, headphones, aux cord, and anything else that I need to plug into it. It's just plain worn out. The cords don't "lock" in anymore, and only certain cords will actually charge it. This is probably my biggest gripe since a good bump in the road will knock the charger or aux cord out of it.



If it wasn't for these issues though, I wouldn't even be looking for a new phone.



Thoughts?