I have an older Ultra X3 1000w PSU I bought used back in 2008. It has served me well but recent problems have me wanting to get a new PSU. My system is in Signature. I am on a fairly tight budget of ~$100 and would like to get something modular if possible. Not even sure what size I need to get, I know I don't need a 1000watts but how low can I go and be safe and have room for upgrades in the future.