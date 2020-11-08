Time for new keyboard

I have this Logitech G910 with the blue ashtray or ciggy holder or what ever you want to use it forAnd it starts to feel clumsy to use and im sure there is better and new keyboards out there since G910 was released.I googled best keyboards 2020 and had my eyes on Corsair since it has silence keys.But its not exactly a new model so why its still a thing in 2020 beats me.What does speed vs opx or mx blue means ?The wheel near the esc looks strange tho.The price dosent realy matter, but the clicking noise does.If ur familiar with the logitech g910 clicking noise, then that is what im aiming for or better- It must NOT have this awfull rateling clicking noise.Also i like these media keys with a scroll key and play bottons, so it must have these also.And i like wire keyboards, so no wireless.So the list is:- Media keys- Wired- RGB- Sillent keys ( No ratle clicks )Sorry for being demanding on specs but we all love a perfect keyboard rightIm still in love with the k100 keybord thoOr what do you think ?