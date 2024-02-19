Time for a new card

scoobert
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 350
To replace the love of my life 1080Ti FTW, going to be a really sad day
Anyhow as you can tell by my card I dont get out much and follow the hardware like I used to.
If I get a 4070 Ti Super, since EVGA is no longer an option what are the good brands to buy as far as quality. Or what brands Should I stay away from?
Sure wanted a 4080 super but no way am I going to pay what they are going for now. I would have paid msrp but I couldn't find a single card for that price/
Anyhow as you can tell by my card I dont get out much and follow the hardware like I used to.
If I get a 4070 Ti Super, since EVGA is no longer an option what are the good brands to buy as far as quality. Or what brands Should I stay away from?
Sure wanted a 4080 super but no way am I going to pay what they are going for now. I would have paid msrp but I couldn't find a single card for that price/