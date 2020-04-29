Threadripper Build Feedback, aka do MSI boards still suck?

I need 10Gbe and would rather not have it in an AIC (in fairness this arguably makes more sense over time) as I want the space for the next gen Optane AIC

I don't need ECC RAM, it's only really relevent for longer running workloads and I'd just run that on a work machine or in AWS

Will be running Ubuntu with NVidia passthrough to Windows for Gaming and then the other cores and memory for 'activities',

Will obviously use a lightweight second GPU for Ubuntu

Power Supply is underpowered if I OC, I know, annoying as I sold an unopened 1kw Seasonic a few weeks ago. Gonna see how I go as it'd be uncommon that I max CPU and GPU at the same time. The VM for gaming will only be 12 cores so I'm hoping it'll be fine.

Was in two minds as to whether to post this in AMD Boards or just a general post. Anyway, here we are.My main query area is people with recent experience of MSI boards, ideally Threadripper, I'm still very much of the "Ew MSI" default view given the driver / software issues over the years but know things change, heck ASRock used to be horrific. I'm considering the MSI TRX 40 Pro 10G as I'm finding it's too hard to fit most of the EATX Threadripper boards in a nice looking case that isn't the size of my garage. I've currently got dual 360 radiator in an Evolv ATX. I'mtempted on the Coolermaster SL600 but I think the only board that opens up as an additional option is the Auros Master and I'm not sure what it means for my cooling.I have a 510mm height limit on a case and can change anything as long as it fits dual radiators and isn't fugly.Pre-empting a couple of thingswill use 1080TI for gaming until new cards (ideally Titan) are out