Threadripper Build Feedback, aka do MSI boards still suck?

Was in two minds as to whether to post this in AMD Boards or just a general post. Anyway, here we are.
My main query area is people with recent experience of MSI boards, ideally Threadripper, I'm still very much of the "Ew MSI" default view given the driver / software issues over the years but know things change, heck ASRock used to be horrific. I'm considering the MSI TRX 40 Pro 10G as I'm finding it's too hard to fit most of the EATX Threadripper boards in a nice looking case that isn't the size of my garage. I've currently got dual 360 radiator in an Evolv ATX. I'm somewhat tempted on the Coolermaster SL600 but I think the only board that opens up as an additional option is the Auros Master and I'm not sure what it means for my cooling.
I have a 510mm height limit on a case and can change anything as long as it fits dual radiators and isn't fugly.
Pre-empting a couple of things
CPU: AMD Threadripper 3960X 3.8 GHz 24-Core Processor
Motherboard: MSI TRX40 PRO 10G ATX sTRX4 Motherboard
Memory: G.Skill Trident Z Neo 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory
Storage: Gigabyte AORUS NVMe Gen4 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Storage: Sabrent Rocket 4 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
Placeholder for power consumption, will use 1080TI for gaming until new cards (ideally Titan) are out
Video Card: NVIDIA TITAN RTX 24 GB Video Card
Stuff I already have
Power Supply: SeaSonic PRIME Platinum 850 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply
Monitor: LG 38GL950G-B 37.5" 3840x1600 175 Hz Monitor
Keyboard: Ducky ONE 2 Skyline PBT Gaming Tastatur Wired Gaming Keyboard
Mouse: Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Optical Mouse
Maybe
Case: Cooler Master MasterCase SL600M Black Edition ATX Mid Tower Case
- I need 10Gbe and would rather not have it in an AIC (in fairness this arguably makes more sense over time) as I want the space for the next gen Optane AIC
- I don't need ECC RAM, it's only really relevent for longer running workloads and I'd just run that on a work machine or in AWS
- Will be running Ubuntu with NVidia passthrough to Windows for Gaming and then the other cores and memory for 'activities',
- Will obviously use a lightweight second GPU for Ubuntu
- Power Supply is underpowered if I OC, I know, annoying as I sold an unopened 1kw Seasonic a few weeks ago. Gonna see how I go as it'd be uncommon that I max CPU and GPU at the same time. The VM for gaming will only be 12 cores so I'm hoping it'll be fine.
