Threadripper 3000 / TRX40 and ECC?

Hey everyone,
As I am transitioning my old Threadripper 3960x and Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha board from HEDT duty to dedicated workstation duty, I am considering putting some ECC RAM in it.
But I can't seem to confirm if this is going to work or not.
AMD's webpage (and Wikipedia AMD CPU list, say nothing about ECC. Asus motherboard page claims Unbuffered ECC support (but unclear if this means that ECC RAM modules will function as RAM without ECC reporting, or if full ECC RAM capabilities will function. Motherboard manufacturers have certainly pulled this trick before...)
Googling the subject I find mixed reports of things working or not working, and most data from this era is (of course) from AM4, not from TRX40.
Anyone have any good info regarding whether or not it should work, and good ways to test functionality? Apparently confirming true ECC functioning is apparently notoriously difficult.
Appreciate any input anyone may have.
