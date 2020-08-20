Threadripper 3 (3960X) & Win 7 work around?

Hi there, I'm new to the forum. I asked this question on another thread but thought it might be a good idea to start a new one.



I built a machine with a 3960X, the program we built the computer for needs windows 7, I installed windows 10 thinking that I could select windows 7 in compatibility mode under properties but this proved unsuccessful.



I am now trying to install W7, but after installing files I get an old school BSOD: "The bios in this system is not fully acpi compliant". Replacing the program with a newer version is not an option, as we would be looking at $60k... Any Suggestions are appreciated.



Should I maybe try removing W10 and try installing W7 from scratch?