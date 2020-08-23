Thoughts on this PC?

So I'm looking to buy a PC for some casual gaming and want to hook it up to my 60" TV in the basement.



Here are the specs:



Asus ROG STRIX rx 570 4gb

AMD fx-8300

16gb DDR3

Asus Sabertooth 990fx motherboard

500gb SSD

corsair Cx 430 w PSU



A local guy is selling it for $450. What are your thoughts?



I already have a much better gaming PC in my office but can't run any cables into the basement based on where the office and basement are located.



I have steam link but have to use wifi as there is no way to run a cable downthere and to be honest it's a huge hassle getting it to work, it's not consistent.



What's the best GPU I could get for above PC that won't be bottlenecked by the CPU? My TV tops out at 1080P 60Hz so I don't plan on running higher resolution of frame rates.



As far as games, I'll probably just play games that use a controller, so Skyrim, Witcher 3, etc. Maybe the new Cyberpunk 2077 game.