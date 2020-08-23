Thoughts on this PC?

H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
5,957
So I'm looking to buy a PC for some casual gaming and want to hook it up to my 60" TV in the basement.

Here are the specs:

Asus ROG STRIX rx 570 4gb
AMD fx-8300
16gb DDR3
Asus Sabertooth 990fx motherboard
500gb SSD
corsair Cx 430 w PSU

A local guy is selling it for $450. What are your thoughts?

I already have a much better gaming PC in my office but can't run any cables into the basement based on where the office and basement are located.

I have steam link but have to use wifi as there is no way to run a cable downthere and to be honest it's a huge hassle getting it to work, it's not consistent.

What's the best GPU I could get for above PC that won't be bottlenecked by the CPU? My TV tops out at 1080P 60Hz so I don't plan on running higher resolution of frame rates.

As far as games, I'll probably just play games that use a controller, so Skyrim, Witcher 3, etc. Maybe the new Cyberpunk 2077 game.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
643
Anything in the RX570/580 range is already slightly bottle necked by the FX 8300. In my opinion you have the best performance tier GPU already in that machine. As for price that Sabertooth board is one of the best in that series and still goes for decent money however I would not want to pay more than like 300 or so for a system on that platform either. In fact I would not invest in FX at all at this point unless its dirt cheap.
 
H

Hulk

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 4, 2005
Messages
5,957
When you guys says dirt cheap, how much are we talking about? Like $250?

I have a 6 year old daughter so I figured I could get older games from Steam to play with her. I'm talking games like Shenmue, Castle of Illusion, Ghostbusters, Sonic Generations and all star racing, just casual games.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
643
That system is plenty for those types of games as is. It will work great for her to start out. See if the seller will take less and roll with it. Maybe top out at 350. If you value your time and this machine is ready to go that means something too.
 
