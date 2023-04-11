Thoughts on Intel power limits.

How many of you are forcing Intel's power limits in your BIOS? I find the 253w default limit too much. My B760 seems to handle it on the 13600K, and the Deep Cool AK620 keeps things between 85-90c, but don't like that range. So I enforce it to keep temps more reasonable in the 70s at 1.235 vcore (no undervolt on this mobo). I know Intel wants you to push the thermal limits to get more performance, but at such diminishing returns, I dislike the notion of that much wasted power.