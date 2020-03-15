This Witcher 3 mod raises the graphics to a new level of realism

Excited? Seems interesting, still need to get more into The Witcher I guess. Never really played it too much

"So what does the mod actually rework? Basically, everything. Terrain, rocks, water, vegetation, NPC's, animals, and much more. In the above video, you can see a side-by-side comparison of The Witcher 3's stock graphics versus the mod. If you are interested in trying this mod out for yourself, head on over to the official website and download it here. In other Witcher news, CD Projekt Red will be working on a new Witcher title after they complete Cyberpunk 2077, more on that here."


