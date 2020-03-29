This Was A MASSIVE Mistake - I Broke A $1000 Motherboard

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,616
Sad Big mistake!
"Slippery fingers always have consequences around PC components and this time it was BAD. A dropped Threadripper processor hit the socket on a $1000 (Canadian) motherboard and bent a bunch of pins. Normally that would be Game Over but instead, let's try to fix the socket with bent pins. "
"Slippery fingers always have consequences around PC components and this time it was BAD. A dropped Threadripper processor hit the socket on a $1000 (Canadian) motherboard and bent a bunch of pins. Normally that would be Game Over but instead, let's try to fix the socket with bent pins. "