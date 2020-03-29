This Was A MASSIVE Mistake - I Broke A $1000 Motherboard

Sad :( Big mistake!

"Slippery fingers always have consequences around PC components and this time it was BAD. A dropped Threadripper processor hit the socket on a $1000 (Canadian) motherboard and bent a bunch of pins. Normally that would be Game Over but instead, let's try to fix the socket with bent pins. :)"

 
This makes me not want to click the play button:
1585516993483.png


But I did, and skipped to the part where he unbent them, and then to the end...

He got it to work, and has a lot of patience.
 
I said this back on the day when I broke a Threadripper socket. Very hard to come back from. Those pins are like angel hair and packed in there in tremendous density. Don't ever even touch those.
 
