Thinking I may need to rearrange fan setup

I've got a Fractal Design Node 804 case that is a 2 chamber setup (MB side and PSU side) that is configured for water cooling. With its setup, I am wondering if I need to change the layout of my fans and/or buy some higher output fans. Below is the current setup:
MB Side:
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT OC'd (4375, 4375, 4275, 4250 at 1.256mV) watercooled with Optimus Foundation AMD water block
- RTX 3090 FE using stock fan profile and stock clocks
- 1 Front intake fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm, 1500RPM max with custom fan curve)
- 1 Rear exhaust fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm,1500RPM max with custom fan curve)
- 2 Top exhaust fans (2x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 High Speed 120mm PWM, 2200RPM max with custom fan curve)
- EKWB Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Water Pump
- Corsair XR7 240mm x 54mm Radiator mounted to top
- 1 Front intake fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm, 1500RPM max with custom fan curve)
- 1 Rear exhaust fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm,1500RPM max with custom fan curve)
- 2 Top exhaust fans mounted on radiator (2x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 High Speed 120mm PWM, 2200RPM max with custom fan curve)
