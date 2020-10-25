Thinking I may need to rearrange fan setup

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT OC'd (4375, 4375, 4275, 4250 at 1.256mV) watercooled with Optimus Foundation AMD water block

RTX 3090 FE using stock fan profile and stock clocks

1 Front intake fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm, 1500RPM max with custom fan curve)

1 Rear exhaust fan (1x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm,1500RPM max with custom fan curve)

2 Top exhaust fans (2x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 High Speed 120mm PWM, 2200RPM max with custom fan curve)

EKWB Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 Water Pump

Corsair XR7 240mm x 54mm Radiator mounted to top

2 Top exhaust fans mounted on radiator (2x BeQuiet! Silent Wings 3 High Speed 120mm PWM, 2200RPM max with custom fan curve)

I've got a Fractal Design Node 804 case that is a 2 chamber setup (MB side and PSU side) that is configured for water cooling. With its setup, I am wondering if I need to change the layout of my fans and/or buy some higher output fans. Below is the current setup:MB Side:PSU Side:With essentially a single intake fan but 3 exhaust fans on each side, I am thinking I may be creating too much negative pressure, causing the exhaust fans to work harder and not perform as efficiently. Take my coolant temps, for example. With the case closed up and at idle (ambient temp around 25c), my coolant temps sit around 32-33c with my custom fan profile (quieter at lower temps) and around 31-32c if radiator fans are set to max speed. When I remove the side panel on the PSU side, my coolant temps at idle drop to around 30.5-31c with my custom fan profile and down to 29c when fans are set to max speed. The difference in CPU idle temps based on Ryzen Master and Corsair Link shows a difference of 1-2c lower temps with the side panel removed (39-40c vs 38-39c). Under full load such at CineBench or Furmark CPU Burner, peak CPU and coolant temps are a few degrees lower too between the two scenarios.As far the the MB side, I haven't removed that side yet to see if a difference is seen. So far, the GPU stays relatively cool. I never see it go above 69c. Now, whether I can get it to go lower or get it to clock higher at the same temp remains to be seen.If it wasn't for concern of dust or curious kittens, I would just leave the side panel off. So I am wondering if I should try and replace the side panel with maybe a filter screen of some sort, change my fan layouts, replace some fans, or a combination of the three.Since I am exhausting out the top with fans that turn at a higher speed than my front and rear fans, should I reverse my rear exhaust fans and make them intakes? If I do, I would want to put a filter screen on them to minimize dust and hair getting in from the back. Do you think my existing fans are fine for the front and rear intake/exhaust or should I swap them out for higher speed fans?For the GPU, the bottom of the case is vented and filtered. It can handle up to 2 80mm fans on the bottom force feed cooler air to the GPU and may also help create some positive pressure in the case. I'm thinking of maybe using Noctua NF-A8 PWM Chromax for this if I do. Any thoughts on this?