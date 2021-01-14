THG: Nvidia Mulls Restarting Cryptomining GPU Production

SnowBeast said: God I am really starting to hate them at Nvidia. "No, we have no mining demand to know of!" Click to expand...

In NVidia's defense unless its a direct sale it's not a metric they can track, if the miners just buy a crapload of cards from NewEgg or EVGA or whoever directly unless those vendors report back to NVidia that they definitely sold those cards to miners, and not scalpers, or retailers they have no actual metric they can track. NVidia and their board aren't idiots they know the cards are being bought in large quantities but they aren't lying either because they don't have any specific numbers to back up any claims. If anything this just proves that NVidia needs to launch a series of Mining specific GPU and sell those direct or with partner AIB's. Then it becomes a metric they can track, with cut down cards specific to the task, which then stops gamers from having to fight with miners for the same hardware, NVidia could plan their manufacturing accordingly, even if they were to split gaming and mining production 50/50 it would be better than the current situation as both parties would be waiting for supply instead of one using bots to order cards by the dozen and the other left pounding F5 on a hope and a prayer.