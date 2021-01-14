THG: Nvidia Mulls Restarting Cryptomining GPU Production

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
51,412

Nvidia Mulls Restarting Cryptomining GPU Production

By Anton Shilov an hour ago

Nvidia: We don't know how cryptomining affects GeForce RTX 30-series pricing.

The entire article was quoted below, but this was the huge standout to me that makes this entire article come across as paid-for propaganda.

NVIDIA has such a hugely high "bad" yield rate on Ampere GPUs that it can sell miner cards with no impact to the gamer market.

Since miners only need compute capabilities of a GPU, they do not need display outputs, and they do not care if the GPU they use comes with disabled texture mapping units or lacks video processing capabilities. As a result, Nvidia can sell them graphics processors that would otherwise go to waste.

tenor.gif



Nvidia is thinking about beginning production of crypto-mining specific Ampere graphics cards that come without display outputs, but first, it needs to find out whether there's enough mining demand for the latest graphics processors.
"If crypto demand begins or if we see a meaningful amount, we can also use that opportunity to restart the CMP [mining-specific GPUs] product line to address ongoing mining demand," said Colette Kress, chief financial officer at Nvidia, at the 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum Conference (via SeekingAlpha).



Demand for gaming graphics cards, high-performance processors, and game consoles has exceeded supply for months as people spend more time at home and entertain themselves playing the latest game titles. Cryptocurrency valuations have skyrocketed recently, reactivating miners who rushed to get graphics cards, further increasing demand for GPUs. Nvidia has had a hard time understanding how demand from cryptominers affects its current sales, but it is mulling restarting the production of mining-specific graphics cards.

"We don't have visibility on how much of the GeForce RTX 30-series end demand comes from mining," said Kress. "So, we don't believe it's a big part of our business today. Gaming demand is very strong, and we think that's larger than our current supply."

It doesn't always make a lot of sense to mine Bitcoins using Nvidia's latest GPUs, which tend to be pretty expensive. There are special accelerators designed for Bitcoin mining, and those ASICs tend to be considerably more efficient than graphics processors. In contrast, GPUs are used to mine Ethereum, which has been gaining price in recent weeks, just like Bitcoin.

Since demand for Nvidia's products has generally been high in recent months, it isn't easy for Nvidia to understand how significantly cryptominers affect this demand, especially keeping in mind the fact that select makers of graphics boards have mined cryptocurrency at their own facilities before releasing these cards to the market.

It is beneficial for Nvidia to clearly understand how many of its GPUs are needed by cryptominers. Since miners only need compute capabilities of a GPU, they do not need display outputs, and they do not care if the GPU they use comes with disabled texture mapping units or lacks video processing capabilities. As a result, Nvidia can sell them graphics processors that would otherwise go to waste. Those come in the form of the aforementioned CMP GPUs.

But before making such chips available to add-in-board (AIB) manufacturers, GPU designers need to figure out the total available market that they are trying to address so they don't bin chips that aren't needed. Before that happens, GPU developers may just enjoy additional demand for their products.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
9,903
Why not? If it allows cards that would otherwise go in the trash to be sold and help fill the demand, then I don't really see any negative.
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
812
auntjemima said:
I don't think anyone disagrees... But to say "we don't know if there is a mining demand" is pretty asinine.
Click to expand...
That seem changing from do not know how much of the demand come from mining vs otherwise:
We don't have visibility on how much of the GeForce RTX 30-series end demand comes from mining,

The fact that they talk about possibly starting to make mining specific GPU would make little sense if they would say we do not know if there is a mining demand.

Because gaming demand is much more stable than mining demand that can go to zero fast on sudden change, they will push that most of the demand is for gaming no matter what (to a point, they were already fine by the SEC for this), but they would not push the ridicule that much.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
51,412
GotNoRice said:
Why not? If it allows cards that would otherwise go in the trash to be sold and help fill the demand, then I don't really see any negative.
Click to expand...
And how many units do you think that accounts for exactly? And now down the road as yields mature, it is a "Hey, let's top throwing all those away!" moment? I will usually fall to the side of journalist ignorance when it comes to articles like this, but this this comes across as a big smoke screen for an excuse when more NVIDIA miner sales are leaked to the public.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,368
SnowBeast said:
God I am really starting to hate them at Nvidia. "No, we have no mining demand to know of!"
Click to expand...
In NVidia's defense unless its a direct sale it's not a metric they can track, if the miners just buy a crapload of cards from NewEgg or EVGA or whoever directly unless those vendors report back to NVidia that they definitely sold those cards to miners, and not scalpers, or retailers they have no actual metric they can track. NVidia and their board aren't idiots they know the cards are being bought in large quantities but they aren't lying either because they don't have any specific numbers to back up any claims. If anything this just proves that NVidia needs to launch a series of Mining specific GPU and sell those direct or with partner AIB's. Then it becomes a metric they can track, with cut down cards specific to the task, which then stops gamers from having to fight with miners for the same hardware, NVidia could plan their manufacturing accordingly, even if they were to split gaming and mining production 50/50 it would be better than the current situation as both parties would be waiting for supply instead of one using bots to order cards by the dozen and the other left pounding F5 on a hope and a prayer.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,891
Except miners won't buy them. Why buy something that you can't resell when crypto takes a dump?

Go home nVidia , you're drunk.
 
H

HeadRusch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2007
Messages
1,411
Bad Yields? No Problem, new pricing tier on the horizon! The latest in the Nvidia Ampere 3000 series cards, the budget-conscious RTX 3. Comes with some ram......probably a fan...DLSS will allow you to run RTX ray tracing at 320x240.......
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,891
HeadRusch said:
Bad Yields? No Problem, new pricing tier on the horizon! The latest in the Nvidia Ampere 3000 series cards, the budget-conscious RTX 3. Comes with some ram......probably a fan...DLSS will allow you to run RTX ray tracing at 320x240.......
Click to expand...
How many Bungholio marks?
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
812
Krenum said:
Except miners won't buy them. Why buy something that you can't resell when crypto takes a dump?

Go home nVidia , you're drunk.
Click to expand...
Outside being cheaper, because they cannot find has many regular GPU to buy they would want ?
 
Twisted Kidney

Twisted Kidney

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 18, 2013
Messages
3,656
It still seems strange to me that all of these GRQ coins shot through the roof just in time for an nVidia launch.
 
S

sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
376
so will these also be usable for AI workloads - similar to A100 based implementations?
 
B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
5,526
Miners will still buy the full gaming gpu first if available. They have longer warranties and have far better resale down the road. This would do nothing to improve availability to gamers only NVIDIA's bottom line.
 
L

LukeTbk

Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
812
Twisted Kidney said:
It still seems strange to me that all of these GRQ coins shot through the roof just in time for an nVidia launch.
Click to expand...
It is hard to remember because how little it actually been possible to buy them, but nVidia "launch" was at the end of september 2020, ethereal/bitcoin shot through the roof at the end of december I think, 3 full month after NVidia launch.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,891
LukeTbk said:
Outside being cheaper, because they cannot find has many regular GPU to buy they would want ?
Click to expand...
They may sell them to the small fries but the big miners, the ones in China, who own wearhouse's & farms will still buy the graphics cards.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
16,891
bufodr_T said:
Miners will still buy the full gaming gpu first if available. They have longer warranties and have far better resale down the road. This would do nothing to improve availability to gamers only NVIDIA's bottom line.
Click to expand...
Exactly, its all about optics. Nvidia knows this won't quell the shortage. But it makes them look like they're trying to do something to combat it. Which they aren't.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top