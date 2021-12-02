thermatake core x71 door modding

Hello i been thinking of maybe modding my case for awhile right now i have a top 360mm rad set as exhaust a front 420mm set as exhaust and a bottom right 360mm set as exhaust and a back fan set as intake. My temps arent bad mining 27-32c and gaming 37c-42c with card running at 2100Mhz on core and 11,400Mhz on memory amb ranges between 18-25c weather in kentucky has a mind of its own right now and water temp ranges between 20-30c usualy around 5-7c higher then the amb. My main quesion what could i use on my door if i took the window off to allow more airflow in ?