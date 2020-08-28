Thermaltek Xaser VI Case - 3d printed front door peg replacements?

Hi all,

I posted first in the case forum, but somebody suggested I post here as well.

Does anybody have any of the front door pegs (they are plastic, insert into the door, and slide up and down in order to put the door on the front of the case). Unfortunately the peg part that sits in the holes in the front panel broke on me when I was trying to put the door back into the case (long story short - I had to fix an issue with the power switch in the front panel - and in my stupidity, did not notice the pegs slid up and down SMDH).

You can kind of see them in the door here:

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/thermaltake-xaser-vi/3.html

The one nice upside of the pegs, is they are reversable, so in the case you break one of the pegs that sits in the holes in the front of the case, you can reverse them. Unfortunately when you break both pegs off at some point - the plastic slide insert becomes useless at that point...

Still trying to find a picture of them out of the door.

Ideally, I'd like to get 2 of them if possible - and was curious what the cost would be, in the case anybody has them available?

Thank you!
 
Are you looking for someone to 3d design and print them for you, or just looking for OEM replacement parts?
 
Well somebody in the thread I posted in the Case Thread said to check here, to see if anybody had already attempted 3d printing them, since the Case itself is 10 years old, and ThermalTake probably doesn't have OEM/Replacement parts anymore...

If it helps, here is a pic of the peg:

2020_08_28_thermaltake_xaser_VI_pegs.jpg

This is for the top of the door, and you can even see it hasn't survived well over the years, as it's a bit bent/warped (what you can't tell probably is that part of even the top one is cracked).
 
